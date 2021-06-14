Ever since the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, both my husband and I have been avid recyclers. The old adage Reduce, Reuse and Recycle was a motto we lived by. Even though we didn’t meet until 1975, we had been caught up in the environmental movement and wanted to do our part in keeping our Mother Earth livable. When we met and got married, we were on the same page about environmentalism. Larry wanted to be an organic farmer and I wanted to keep the earth safe from harmful chemicals.
Sure, we were called tree huggers but that was alright with us as we had a mission. We weren’t and aren’t purists in any sense. For instance, we drive our vehicles, that don’t get the best mileage and we live six miles north of town. Although we try to minimize our trips, we travel our road more than we wish. There are other examples of not being purists, but I will spare you those stories.
The one thing that we both had incorporated into our lives was recycling. When we set up our household in 1976, we had a system for separating our garbage. We had a compost bucket, big covered tubs for plastic, metal and glass and made trips to the nearest recycler, Ames. Larry had been an ISU student and knew that the city of Ames burned garbage for electricity. Ames still is the only Iowa city that does this. We would travel to Ames about every six weeks to drop off our garbage and to shop at the local natural foods coop to resupply our cupboards with our choice of whole wheat flour, honey, a variety of nuts and other items considered to be organic or natural. Food items that weren’t available to us in our local community. Over the years as more opportunities were created for recycling and natural food buying, we have been able to recycle and shop more locally.
We always felt pretty comfortable with the recycling set up we have had here in Cass County, but have always been aware of the “true” story of recycling — the story that has come to light over the last few years and finally hit our own county. The question was always present — “is this REALLY being recycled or is it just going to the landfill?”
All of us have seen the result of too much plastic. The pictures of huge bubbles of plastic floating in the ocean, plastic being washed up on beaches and people in developing countries sorting through garbage to supplement their livelihoods all added evidence to what we thought was happening was actually not happening.
We subscribe to a magazine “Yes!” The recent issue was fully devoted to, “The Solving Plastic Issue.” The articles covered everything from getting rid of the throwaway culture to over packaging to reducing waste. One statistic that really stuck out was that in the last 70 years more than 8 billion metric tons of plastic have been manufactured and only 9% has been recycled. Why, the article went on to answer — is because the oil companies knew they were selling us a bill of goods and convinced consumers it was our fault. (Yes! Summer 2021)
There are many things we can do to reduce waste in our lives. Many of you reading this already do. Many of us learned to be resourceful from our parents and grandparents who lived through the depression. Still there is much to learn.