“...rather, He (Jesus) made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.”
-Philippians 2:7
As a parent and teacher, I spend much of my energy encouraging kids. Not just to accomplish tasks at hand, but I also try to build them up so that their goals, dreams, and aspirations are high. I want them to be confident and dream big. I want them to attack their goals in life fearlessly. After all, isn’t that what every parent and teacher should hope for their kids? Yet, they also need to be taught another very important lesson. In fact, this is more important than becoming whatever they dream of becoming. They need to be taught humility. This can be such a difficult balance and it’s challenging to understand, even as adults. In my opinion, Rick Warren has defined humility best, “It’s not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” Now that’s countercultural in a time and place where it’s all about me.
One of the things that made Jesus so great was He didn’t consider Himself better than everyone else. He took the time for the forgotten and culturally marginalized. Jesus did things most would have thought beneath Him. He took time for the outcasts, washed His disciples’ feet, and died a criminal’s death. Yet, Jesus was God all along! Jesus’ whole life and ministry on this earth was all about service and humility. He saw the needs of others before His own. Is this what we’re teaching our kids? Are we raising children with an “others first” mentality? Or are we establishing “me first” as their default? Here’s why I think this humility is most important. Life is about people and relationships. Jesus understood and demonstrated that perfectly. And if we raise “me first” kids to just “go get theirs” all they will be left with is emptiness, even if they reach their wildest dreams.
So how do we accomplish this? Here’s the fun part moms, dads, teachers, coaches, aunts, uncles, leaders and mentors. We demonstrate it! Isn’t that the best way to teach something? I’m just a PE teacher but when I demonstrate something, it seems the kids have a better grasp and understanding of what I’m teaching. Isn’t that how Jesus taught humility? “He made Himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant...” Let’s pray that we would first be changed, making ourselves nothing, so that we can model this for the future. Everyone in the country right now is homeschooling. It can be overwhelming. But let’s not get so caught up in the mass emails, resources and reviews that we forget the most important thing we can teach. That is as Rick Warren said, “To think of ourselves less.” Let’s be “others first” people and see how our homes and communities change.