In case you’re wondering, the game of baseball is still being played on the south side of Chicago.
There is still a team donning the blue and red, and they’re still the Cubs.
A 12-game losing streak (as this is being written) is certainly not common, to be sure. Nor is it near the longest losing streak in history.
In the Modern Era (post-1900), there are multiple teams that made the top 20 insofar as most consecutive losses. The most recent addition to this list of shame is the 2005 Kansas City Royals, who dropped 19 straight from July 28 to Aug. 20, with a 2-1 win over the Oakland A’s breaking the dubious streak. The only other lengthier one in my lifetime making the top 20 was the 1975 Detroit Tigers, who lost 19 straight in July and August before getting an 8-0 win over the Oakland A’s.
Most of the long losing streaks seem to happen this time of year. The longest post-1900 streak, for instance, was in July and August 1961, when the Philadelphia Phillies had a 23-game losing streak before beating the Milwaukee Braves.
I’m no coach. I want to make that much clear right from the git-go.
But this much is known: There seems to be some people out there hitting full panic mode, and blaming this all on the recent trades.
Just like other events ongoing, there’s no way to know for sure if anything would be different had things been done another way, or under another manager. The trades of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez were going to happen, no matter what, at least as far as I can see. They saw greener pastures elsewhere and there was not much of a chance of a sudden resurgence this year to get the team back into championship mode.
Now, with the dismissal of Jake Arrieta after a poor showing this season the Cubs are left with more questions than answers. “Who’s gonna fill their shoes” has become more than just a question once posed by country singer George Jones.
The one thing that Jed Hoyer and David Ross and everyone else cannot do is panic. They just need to step back, relax, play the game and let some of the newcomers and rookies prove themselves.
And then build toward the off-season and 2022. That’s about the most positive direction the Cubs can take at this point.
It’s as Ross told the Chicago Sun Times at the end of July, right after the last of the trades were completed: “I think it’s time to get to work. Change creates opportunity, and there’s a real opportunity here for new guys to prove that they’re sustainable big-leaguers. . . . That’s a really valuable next two months (where) we’re gonna have to continue to keep an eye on the guys that can go out and prove it every single day.”
It’s time the Cubs embrace that statement and take advantage of the opportunities.
Otherwise, this losing streak could really snowball.
* * *
Speaking of the Cubs, you’re probably aware by now that they are scheduled to play the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville – a community about 25 miles west of Dubuque – against the Cincinnati Reds.
That’s something that everyone can look forward to.
But what if, by happenstance, a Major League team does take up permanent residence in Dyersville? The Dubuque Dreamers, perhaps?
Dyersville – the home of the toy factory Ertl, known for its farm toys and model car kits – would be by far the smallest community in the United States to have a Major League team, with a population of around 4,500. Compare to every city in the United States over 1 million that has a major league team, and note that Iowa is among the few states without a major league team.
Yes, I’m definitely for big-time college tournaments and moving at least two of the four state classes in baseball to Dyersville. If high school baseball, it’d be either classes 1A and 4A, or classes 2A and 3A, just as it’s done in track when they paired up the classes for different sessions if you know what I mean.
But, as far-fetched as this seems and the idea having realistically a snowball’s chance, it’d still be nice to think of a major league team taking up permanent residence in Iowa.
To wit: The game, between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, itself was the perfect showcase for Iowa. When Iowa took the national stage, they surely impressed with hospitality, beautiful scenery and just the love and support of the game. And we also got an exciting, well-played game as part of the bargain.
So, as unlikely as this sounds, what if Iowa could put its best foot forward all the time?
It took seeds to build Iowa. In fiction, it took a vision and a dream to build a field that captured the imaginations of millions these past 32 years.
Now, all it takes is those two things – and a lot of work, to be sure – to make a Major League franchise a reality in Iowa.
* * *
It was another great weekend this past weekend at the Tournament of Champions at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. As always, Matt Mullenix and Doug Leonard and their cast of volunteers work tirelessly to make this tournament a reality.
I admit I had a bit of a panic attack Monday morning when I came in. Someone told me there was a message talking about how they appreciated my coverage ... then the brief panic before the explanation: A reader thought there were a few scores incorrect in Saturday’s paper.
While we certainly apologize for any mistakes that were made, it might be a good idea to say this. Without knowing what information was available at the time the scores were typed in or comparing it now, it probably would have been a bit late to correct anything before Sunday’s competition to clarify which scores may or may not have been printed correctly.
So I’ll take the caller’s word that we bogeyed (pardon the pun) and leave it at that. Unfortunately, we can’t do much about it now.
All we do know is that it was a great tournament and that Ross Martens played an outstanding final two days to win the 63rd annual event.
* * *
Finally, one of these days, we’ll have the 2021 all-News-Telegraph baseball and softball teams. I’m sorry that we’ve delayed this but things have been busy the past couple of weeks, with our Fair Issue and so forth.
So we’ll have them, maybe sometime before Labor Day, if not that weekend.
By then – in between completing our Fair Issue – we hope to have our fall sports previews finished.
Speaking of which, we might be looking for some help from you in covering some of our teams. We (obviously) have Atlantic covered as well as CAM, and will have someone in place to attend Audubon and ACGC games. And our fearless photographer, Sue Fischer, has us covered with AHSTW games.
Which leaves just Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside, and Iowa Western Community College Football.
We might be needing help from some of you. We have a stringer that’s helped us out (thanks, Jacob Herbert!) and we’ll likely be sending him to some of those games, but the upshot is we will still need help covering Friday night football.
I’ll have a bit more to say about this in the coming next couple of weeks, so sit tight as we finalize our plans for covering football this fall.