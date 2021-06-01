If you heard that Cass County Landfill & Recycling Center no longer recycles, you definitely heard wrong. Yes, they moved the bins out to the Landfill area and we now need to drive out to recycle out items, but they do recycle all they can. This past week they shipped out 40 ton of cardboard, 20 ton of newspapers, 20 ton of plastics and would be shipping 70 ton of metal bales in the next two days.
Brandi Mericle, Director, explained of the many reasons why they needed to change from the bins being in town to moving them. First, is the fact that some were disposing of garbage into the bins including tons of used cat litter that contaminated the rest of the recycle materials. Since the relocation, the bins have collected 23 ton in 21 days. She stated they currently have the cleanest, most marketable material ever. Pictures of their recycling must be sent to the mills in order for them to get a buyer. Fortunately, this move has not damaged the amount being recycled and they are very appreciative to those who are driving out to the landfill to utilize it. Secondly, the cost of having the bins here in town was $120,000 to $130,000 per year. This cost includes the turck, fuel, tires, man hours and labor for sorting. With this move it is now estimated to be cut to under $50,000. Last year the revenue from recycling was around $27,000.
Pick up a flyer that explains what can and cannot be taken for recycle. For example: Plastic - accept #1-7 plastic. NO plastic bags or wrap/film. NO Styrofoam.
The drive to the landfill is beautiful and about 25 people per day make that drive. The bins are no longer full anymore as they are maintained constantly. They also have larger opening to allow for larger items.
Appliances, TV's, Tires have additional fees to dispose of. Demolition material and furniture are charged by the weight. Glass can be brought out and it also has a recycle purpose as it is used to assist with landfill drainage. No window pane glass is allowed in this recycling area as it shatters and can be dangerous.
Televisions are sent to a company in Minnesota that de-manufactures them. They take it apart and reuse the copper, gold, mercury and gasses. The older televisions had 5-7 pounds of lead which needs to be recycled carefully as it is hazardous to our environment. Televisions and computers are all verified to be disposed of properly which is done in writing by a DNR authorized facility,
You can also bring old paints, chemicals, cleaners to them and they will dispose of it for you. Good paint and other cleaners are put on their swap shop shelves for free to anyone who can use it. Please call 712-243-0990 to make an appointment for this service, there is no charge. For more info go to - https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/landfill/