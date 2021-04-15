“...let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water.”
-Hebrews 10:22
There seem to be so many problems in the world today. I don’t find it necessary to waste many words about all the problems we’re facing but if you need to take a moment to think about all of your (our) issues go ahead. However, I want to point out what I believe our (atleast my) biggest problem is lately; the lack of drawing near to God. We can so easily be drawn near to things other than God. It can even feel as though some of those other things bring comfort and peace. Even so, it’s temporary and doesn’t bring the full assurance that only drawing near to God can bring.
When we draw near to God, we are entering a place of unconditional love, forgiveness, grace and mercy. These are things you won’t find elsewhere. Sure we offer them and occasionally experience them in others but not to the depths and perfection we do through Jesus Christ. When we draw near to God, we step into the unspeakable joy of intimacy with the Father. Our guilt is taken away and replaced with hope. Our worries are taken away and replaced with peace. Our fatigue is taken away and replaced with perseverance. We are given a new perspective for our present problems as our defeat is replaced with victory.
This is only made possible through Jesus Christ. God sent His only Son so that we could draw near to God. It’s through Jesus that we are able to have an intimate relationship with the Father. Would you accept the work Jesus has done on your behalf? It’s the greatest gift you’ll ever be offered. Receive it and draw nearer to God than ever before.