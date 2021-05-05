I could just as well have been dead.
Again.
It’s beating a broken record every time I type this, but I was driving on Interstate 80 over the weekend, just outside of Council Bluffs.
Some idiot driver slid into the median and I was worried there for a few split seconds. I braked and drove onto the shoulder, anticipating the worst ... that the guy would not be able to regain control of his vehicle, enter the oncoming lanes of traffic and hit the nearest car to him ... mine, my precious new vehicle!
Fortunately, this has a relatively uneventful ending. The driver of this black vehicle – I don’t remember the make or anything else – was able to drive back on the shoulder, veered a little bit as he got back onto the road, and was able to regain control of his vehicle.
I just sincerely hope this was either a brief medical issue – no, I do NOT mean falling asleep behind the wheel, although it does happen – or a mechanical issue with his car.
I’ve no idea, of course, what was at play with this incident. But I will say that I am aware of many people who attempt to use their iPhones (or similar devices) to send text messages – either some response to an insipid conversation or otherwise an “it can wait until I pull over” type message.
I had a close friend once who was part of a close call about 10 years earlier. He was a passenger in a vehicle where a young woman who was driving had heard that incoming message ping. They were driving near Iowa City on Interstate 80, and the message was from her niece, who had just gotten exhuberent praise from her dance coach or something, and gushing with pride just couldn’t wait to tell the world.
What happened to waiting until you get home to answer or otherwise respond to the conversation? Has technology changed us that much that we forgot that back in the days before text messaging, social media, iPhones, etc. we had to wait until someone got home to share the great news – in this case, I suppose the message was “My coach thinks I’m the best dancer in my class!”
I guess I think of an episode of the old late 1980s-early 1990s TV series “Full House” – that show that starred Bob Saget and the Olsen twins – from about midway through the run, where middle daughter Stephanie can’t wait to share how well her teacher thinks she can sing Barry Manilow’s “I Write the Songs,” but is brushed off because the adults have other things that come first. (She is eventually able to share her good news with her dad and the others, and they give her her due praise.)
Fortunately, no accident (or anything close) with my friend and the driver of the car he was in, and they are still friends. But he never rode with her again when she drove ... and this has been 10 years ago.
If this is the reason we’re making “driverless” vehicles ... because we can’t stay the pathooey off our phones ... then I shudder to think of what the future brings us.
The other person on the road and/or the people in your car is far more important than texting your mother (to tell her what time you’re coming home), or giving someone the right-now attention they seek, or some insipid message to a cute boy when it’s just puppy love anyway. Things that can wait or should have been settled before beginning your drive or something.
As far as the stretch of highway where the errant driver I was referring to at the beginning was: The stretch of I-80 near Council Bluffs – roughly, it’s actually from that area to near Avoca – still doesn’t have a median guardrail, which would prevent so many of these head-on collisions and even near-misses.
Whether it’s hot-dogging drivers who – despite the road being very slippery – driving 80 mph on the interstate while a pulling U-Haul trailers and then losing control of his vehicle on black ice, drunk drivers, distracted driving (not just use of cell phones), or other simple human error ... vehicles have landed in the median but right up against the guardrail and a catastrophic, but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I accident avoided.
They didn’t have guardrails in the late 1990s. That’s how those two teenaged girls from my home base of Eldridge and the North Scott School District lost their lives. Had there been a guardrail, she might still have driven off the road but likely would have been stopped by a guardrail and they’d walk away with minor injuries.
Hey, this is that time of the year to advise teen drivers – those who will be newly licensed and some who have been behind the wheel for awhile – to always be careful behind the wheel. Too many times, especially right before graduation, there have been high school seniors who have been involved in fatal accidents, often just right before graduation ... and promising young lives have been cut short.
I know. I covered at least one, some 14 years ago (hard to believe 2007 is that long ago). It was heartbreaking, but one that I remember well.
Sorry to go off on a non-sports tangent, but I felt the need to vent.
* * *
The big news concerning Iowans in the NFL Draft no doubt had to be Spencer Brown, the Lenox native who was offensive tackle at Northern Iowa.
Mark Farley gave a kid who played eight-man football a chance, and – as we’ve seen with lots of eight-man (and heck, six-man, if they come from Nebraska) – he proved to be a strong player.
One prognosticator for the NFL Network suggests that both the Buffalo Bills-bound Brown and fellow UNI pick Elerson Smith, a fourth-round pick also bound for the Empire State and the New York Giants, would start 10 games in their rookie season.
I haven’t looked too closely at their statistics, I admit, but both seem impressive and should do well in the NFL.
Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette should continue his signature position of wide receiver with the Vikings. He’s a dual-threat of sorts, with 1,889 total yards of offense (1,615 of those receiving) and 1,520 career kickoff return yards. My guess is he’ll probably see more time on special teams, at least initially, but with as many yards as he has, that could be a really good thing.
Those are my impressions of players from Iowa’s three major universities.
Quarterbacks seem to always be first on the shopping list of NFL teams, as the three top picks were all under center. That was just the third time in 50 years that’s happened.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is off to Jacksonville. It’s hard to say just how well he’ll do, as rookie quarterbacks always seem to have a lot of pressure put on them. A 34-2 record, 10,000 career passing yards and a 164.3 quarterback rating all work in his favor. But c’mon ... the kid is already being compared – by some – to John Elway and Peyton Manning. And he’s being counted on to turn around a team that won just once last year.
Here’s a suggestion: Let Lawrence learn the game at the pro level. Let him develop at his own speed. If he’s ready to go, great ... give him the controls and let him at the game. Otherwise, be patient and let him become good, then great, then Hall-of-Fame worthy on his own pace.