A powerful cult leaders tells his followers that a certain TV weather person could have stopped the recent bitter cold spell, but they did nothing to stop and reported on it.
Then the cult followers storm the TV station chanting, “stop the cold.” They break down doors and kill a guard that is trying to protect the station staff. They intend to hunt and kill the weather reporter if they can find that person.
The cult leader was put on trail for inciting his followers to the point that they would an did commit murder over the false belief that a TV weather reporter actually had the power to change the weather.
Members of the jury said they could not vote to convict the cult leader because if they did he would call them names and make their lives miserable and his followers wouldn’t like them much either.