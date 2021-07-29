“Jesus answered them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent’.” -John 6:29
Do you ever consider what it is God wants you to do? I spend a good amount of time praying as I discern what it is God might want me to do. In fact, one of my biggest concerns for my life is that I will miss the work He has prepared for me. Yet read carefully our verse, which is Jesus’ response to those who asked, “What must we do to perform the works of God?” Those who asked had just experienced an incredible miracle of Jesus. They were of a large crowd which was fed by only a few loaves of bread. They were bent on working to earn more of this miracle bread. The crowd wanted to know what they had to do in order to get what they wanted from Jesus. Yet, Jesus wanted them to have an eternal perspective and work for things much greater.
The most important work we can do for the Lord is to believe in Him. Faith in Christ is made so easy by Him and so difficult by us. It’s a balance of complete surrender and fiery urgency. It’s work that doesn’t earn us anything but is rewarded eternally. Belief in God is a work that’s exciting and new yet mundane and tedious. It’s a bit of everything rolled into one but it’s where it all begins and ends. We start all we do in this life with faith in God and we finish all we do with faith in God. We often focus so much on the in between and our to-do’s that we forget the most important work is to believe. If we don’t believe, nothing we do will matter. If we do believe, it won’t matter what we do. Living with faith in Christ leads us to do all things for His glory.
This is an invitation back to the beginning and the end. It all starts and ends with believing in God. Let’s focus on our relationship with Jesus and see how the middle unfolds.