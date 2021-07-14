I’m going back ... back to Fort Dodge.
So are members of the 2021 Atlantic softball team, which definitely proved they are the best team in this part of the state.
Really, I’ve been impressed with how this team has played this past year. This is perhaps the best combination of pitching, defense, hitting and base running that I’ve seen from any team I’ve covered in quite some time. I’d have to think of all those vintage North Scott softball teams from the 1990s and 2000s to think of teams that played as well.
So it’s no surprise that this team was in top form when they took down MOC-Floyd Valley this past Monday night in an Iowa Class 3A regional final.
Yes, the Lady Dutch proved to be a worthy team and fought hard, but the way Olivia Engler pitched that final game was something to behold. I mean, 20 of 21 batters retired, giving up just the one hit, walking nobody and having a defense that was perfect behind her. That was I’d say one of her top performances if not her best performance in high school that I’ve seen.
Up and down the batting lineup, everyone was contributing, from that early home run by Malena Woodward to a pair of clutch RBI doubles by Jada Jensen ... the awesome catches in the outfield, on the list goes.
With the regional final now in the rearview mirror, focus now shifts to Anamosa, a team from one of the top softball conferences in the state, the River Valley Conference. That league typically has half, if not more, of their teams state ranked or in consideration of being in the state rankings, and their teams, mostly Class 2A and 3A size, have often held their own if not beaten some mighty strong Class 4A and 5A teams.
The Raiders have a trio of eighth-grade phenoms to watch out for, from what I’ve seen on Varsity Bound Iowa. I’ll of course write a little bit more on them when I do my state previews.
Meantime, as the Atlantic-Anamosa game will be played Monday night, another team from my Iowa County days, Williamsburg, is at the state tournament. They’ll get a Tuesday game when they take on another River Valley team, West Liberty, in their first-round game.
So I’m looking forward to seeing how Atlantic fares and if they end up playing Williamsburg at some point. It’s possible if both teams win their first-round games and both teams have the same outcome in the semifinals.
Meantime, let’s go support Atlantic at the state tournament. They really deserve your support.
By the way, that “going back to Fort Dodge” part? I went there to cover state softball in 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2014. Just four times in my entire career. Amazing.
* * *
As some of you may know, I am a professional wrestling fan, and was a big one back in the 1980s during the height of the “Rock ‘n Wrestling Connection”/original Hulk Hogan era.
That said, you may have heard one of Hogan’s biggest rivals of the 1980s, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, passed away earlier this week at age 71.
Orndorff, a native of Winchester, Va., he was a big college football star for the University of Tampa, gaining 2,000 all-purpose yards his senior year. He was drafted in 1973 by the New Orleans Saints but wound up playing in the World Football League for a season. After that, he decided that professional wrestling was his true calling.
And was it ever. For the first six or seven years of his career, he was one of the top stars in some regional wrestling organizations in the southwestern United States, including the National Wrestling Alliance and Mid-South Wrestling. He was a champion in several of those organizations, and it was the piledriver that he used as his finishing move.
The WWF (now WWE) was his most famous home, from 1983 to the end of 1987. It was there he adopted his most famous persona, as a stuck-up, narcissistic bodybuilding bad guy who feuded with guys like Hogan and Tito Santana for their wrestling championships.
Orndorff turned good for awhile, that after one of his henchmen, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, accused him of being a failure and causing them to lose their famous main event match at the first WrestleMania, to Hogan and 1980s TV action hero Mr. T. Orndorff feuded with Piper for most of 1985 and got some key victories over the “Hot Rod,” but never got that one decisive victory.
Meantime, a storyline developed where Orndorff became close friends with Hogan (the WWF World Champion at the time), training together and even having Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with each other’s families. But in the summer of 1986, one of wrestling’s other bad guys, “Adorable” Adrian Adonis, decided to spark some jealousy in Orndorff, claiming that he was in Hogan’s shadow and always was going to be a second banana. Orndorff told Adonis to back off at first, but then he was starting to become visibly frustrated for some strange reason every time Hogan’s name was brought up.
Eventually, Hogan and Orndorff teamed up to take on two of wrestling’s most fearsome bad guys, Big John Studd and King Kong Bundy. In the end, Orndorff – to everyone’s “you could see that coming” surprise – turned against Hogan, brutally attacking him and revealing he was in cahoots with the bad guys all along.
Hogan was angry and accepted Orndorff’s challenge. “The Hulkster” and “Mr. Wonderful” had two really memorable matches, one in a sold out Canadian National Exhibition Centre in Toronto, Canada, where 75,000 fans saw Hogan beat Orndorff by disqualification; and later, Hogan emerging as the disputed winner of a steel cage match.
Orndorff eventually was accepted back by his fans, but some real-life injuries started to crop up and by the end of 1987, he left the WWF. He eventually went to a few other organizations but his star power was never the same.
The past few months saw Orndorff’s son, Travis, post health updates via social media on his father. Apparently, he had been suffering from dementia and was in a care facility, and earlier this week, a battle that “Mr. Wonderful” fought so courageously came to an end.
And another of our wrestling heroes from an era long past has passed to that great wrestling ring in the sky. The surviving wrestling stars of the 1980s are becoming fewer and fewer.
Rest in peace, “Mr. Wonderful.”
* * *
Update on my planned surgery: I have postponed surgery on my back to take care of an issue that will be related to the surgery. I am hoping to have the lipoma on my back removed by mid-August and about the time we’re ready to start a new sports season.
I’m looking forward to that. Not only will I have this lump on my back gone for good and irritating me, but the thought of covering the new class, new stars, new teams and new successes.
Again, it’s been awesome covering this group of seniors the past three years, watching them emerge as sophomores in the fall of 2018 to becoming stars and later the senior leaders. They’ll be missed.