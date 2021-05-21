“Because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in transgressions — it is by grace you have been saved.”
-Ephesians 2:4-5
It’s not about you. It’s not about me. It’s all about God. Do you need to be reminded of this as often as I do? I catch myself trying to earn God’s love and deserve His mercy. If I just quit doing this and do more of that then maybe I’ll be more lovable in God’s sight. That’s a dead end road filled with frustration and hopelessness. It’s actually got little to do with us, and everything to do with God.
Each one of us was dead in our sins. We were inadequate and unlovable. But it’s not about us, it’s about God. And God loves us in spite of ourselves. God’s love is great because He loves us despite our inadequacies and blemishes. It’s out of this great love that He brought us from death to life through His only begotten Son. Jesus came to earth as God’s mercy and grace in the flesh. When we receive Jesus, we receive God’s mercy and grace and ultimately are brought from death to life.
Stop trying to earn what God wants to freely give. God doesn’t extend His great love filled with grace and mercy because you earned it. God extends it because it’s been earned only through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s all about Jesus and what He’s done on our behalf. All we have to do is humbly and joyfully accept it. If you have been brought from death to life by God’s great love through Jesus Christ, give thanks and rejoice. If you have not, would you? What’s holding you back? What are you waiting for? Why accept hopelessness and death when God desperately wants to give you hope and life?