To the Editor
I am writing in reference to Atlantic's firework display that my wife, son, and I attended this Fourth of July.
First of all, hats off to the patriotic citizens of Atlantic. From sun down until 10 p.m. while waiting for Atlantic's fireworks to begin there was a constant barrage of fireworks that resulted in a smoky haze over our great city. Spectacular and emotionally moving are adjectives I would use to describe what I saw, felt, and heard. I kept thinking that the United States of America is the greatest country on Earth and we all have a lot to be thankful for. The city's public display was the perfect way to end what was already a wonderful evening. I have read and heard the criticism of Atlantic's fireworks display but still feel like it was visually stunning and fun to watch.
So, why am I writing this letter? Because with a little effort the City of Atlantic could do better. For 40 years, I have witnessed thousands of people leaving our community to celebrate the Fourth of July in other towns.
What can Atlantic do to facilitate a bigger and better local celebration?
My suggestion is an amateur fireworks competition coupled with a tailgate party and the city display all at one location. Basically, invite the people of Atlantic to a party of their own making. Prize money and trophies could be handed out for best fireworks display, tailgate, and barbeque. A beer garden and small parking fee would help pay for Atlantic's display. Local food and beverage vendors would be invited to participate for a fee.
Would this be a celebration fit for a king? No! Our founding fathers fought and defeated a tyrannical monarchy so we could live in a free and independent democracy. Celebrate our founding father's legacy and the freedom we enjoy today. Celebrate the fact that we are one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Now that's a party!