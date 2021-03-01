Thank you so much for running the excellent, thoughtful piece by Denise O’Brien the other day. I hope many of your subscribers read it and truly think about it. Denise promotes the way a true democracy does and should operate — we must be engaged and work within the system designed and set up by the founders of our great nation.
I applaud Denise and other thoughtful, brave citizens who educate themselves about the issue we face and search for, work for, solutions to three problems. I truly support Denise in her engagement in the quest for solutions to our country and world’s problems.