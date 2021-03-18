“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, His mercies never come to an end...” -Lamentations 3:22
Someone needs to hear this. No matter how bad things have been or currently are, there is hope. I guess we could all use a good dose of hope. The prophet, Jeremiah, had come to the conclusion that things could always be worse. I know, sometimes that’s hard to believe but if you’re reading this there is still hope for things to turn around. Jeremiah discovered that as long as there is life, there is hope.
As we all know to different degrees, this life can be tough. It’s filled with challenges, tragedies, brokenness and suffering. Yet as we sit, reading these words, the Lord is giving us life. Each breath is unearned, yet given. Each heartbeat is ordained and written in the book of life. And as we continue on this earth, we always have hope. Restoration is always possible. The love of God is always present and at work. Even when we don’t see it nor feel it. The love of the Lord is unfailing, even when we fail. This love is a gift of God bestowed upon us which can never be earned or unearned. Similarly, the Lord’s mercies are endless. There is mercy sufficient enough for the expected and unexpected things you’ll encounter today. It never runs out. Even on your worst days, your darkest seasons, the Lord’s love is at work and His mercy is granted. This is what real hope looks and feels like.
I hope you accept the Lord’s unfailing love and endless mercies as good news. It has nothing to do with us and everything to do with the goodness of God. God is still good even when times are not. Just close your eyes, take in a few deep breaths and feel your heartbeat. Give thanks for hope. Give thanks for restoration. It’s on its way.