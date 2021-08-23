Welcome to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to creating restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy.
It's the peak of Summer and our gardens are ripe with the crown jewel of Summer, the delightful vine-ripened tomato. Farmer's markets and the lucky few that grow them know that heirloom tomatoes are the best of all for our first featured recipe, Caprese Salad. It's more of a variation on a theme as the recipe is universal and classical, comprised of less than four simple ingredients:
3 - 4 Heirloom or vine ripened tomatoes (1 & 1/2 pounds), sliced 1/4 inch thick
2 Balls of Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, sliced into 1/4 inch-thick rounds
1 Large bunch fresh basil (approx. 1/2 cup packed) torn, remove stems
3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive oil
Sea salt and Fresh Cracked Pepper
Easy as 1,2,3,4!
1) Place tomatoes and mozzarella on a large plate or platter in a spiral pattern.
2) Gently top with fresh basil leaves.
3) Season with a quality (flaky) sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper.
4) Drizzle with 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
It's as simple as that! If you love fresh herbs as much as I do, feel free to add a couple tablespoons of fresh thyme and italian flat leaf parsley, be sure to remove the leaves from the stems of the thyme first.
Next week we'll take a page from a classic steakhouse recipe for Steak Montreal with a saute of crimini mushrooms and red bell peppers. This recipe is a favorite dish of my clients and you can make this devine dinner for under $15 at home. (Serves four)
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French culinary tradition and has cooked as an Executive Chef for over 20 years. Serving as a Personal Chef, he has cooked for the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He now proudly calls Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.