In regards to the jurors in the Steve and Mark Funk vs. Mr. and Mrs. Wonio and family. I cannot agree with your decision. I don't give a darn how the law reads, what about putting yourself in the position of two men, pinning you in with vehicles and pointing a gun at you and your family, including a 4-year-old. If you would have done your homework and looked at there places about people stealing things, you would find out you have to wade through a 1/4 mile of junk and grown up trees and brush to even get close to stealing anything. I am sorry for the decision for the Wonio family because I am proud to live in Lyman where there are a lot of wonderful people. Please don't judge us by the stupidity displayed by these two individuals. If you have a problem, call or stop by!
