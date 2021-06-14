Disagrees With Paving Road Idea
No town given
Yes, I’m calling about the recent supervisor’s meeting where Glen Nelson asked for the road to be paved. I think that’s a waste of tax dollars being spent on paving a little bit for a few people — seven or eight who built their homes on a gravel road, and now they want it paved. I think the bike trail probably has very little to do with it. Because I was told probably six or seven years ago that they would get that paved someday because of those people building their houses back in the timber up on Great River Road. So I think Cass County residents ought to be outraged if the supervisors use that money to just accommodate a few people. It could be used on bridges, which are in desperate need. It does not need to be used to help out a few people who moved from town to the country and they didn’t realize there was gravel dust. So, thank you very much.