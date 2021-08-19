“But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift.”
-Ephesians 4:7
I’m not sure what’s fair anymore. In fact, I had to cheat and look “fair” up just to remind myself of its meaning. The dictionary states fair is “in accordance with the rules or standards; legitimate.” It still seems unclear in today’s world, but here’s what I do know; God has treated me (us) unfairly and I’m so thankful. Despite all the good people who receive this, not one deserves God’s grace. Even though I feel I’m a good person, not without fault, but overall I try to do good for others and yet I know I could never earn nor deserve the grace Christ offers me. So I praise God this grace is not in any way according to what I deserve but instead it’s given “according to the measure of Christ’s gift.”
Grace has been explained to me as one getting something they do not deserve. It seems unfair and I praise God. As sinners, we deserve wrath and punishment, yet as sons and daughters of the Most High, we’re offered forgiveness and love. Grace is also described as “the unmerited favor of God.” It’s not fair. So let me remind all of you what I remind myself of multiple times a day. There is nothing you can do to earn or deserve God’s grace. It’s the gift of Christ, offered to you. God wants to bestow His unmerited favor upon you, not because of anything you have or haven’t done, but because God is good and He loves you. You simply need to receive it.
I know it’s not fair, thank God. Humbly receive this amazing gift of grace which is given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ. Jesus’ measure is more than sufficient. Give thanks and find comfort in the gift of God’s grace today.