Job Well Done at Atlantic Cemetery
Atlantic
I'm calling for something for the speak up column. I'm calling from Atlantic. I was recently at the Atlantic Cemetery, and I want to give a big thank you to Roger Davis for the excellent job he is doing in keeping it so beautiful. If you see Roger, tell him thanks. Job well done.
Thanks For Finding Lost Cell Phone
Atlantic
This is for the speak up column. I'm calling from Atlantic. I want to thank the person who found my cell phone in a shopping cart at Wal-Mart this morning. And graciously took it into customer service where I later recovered it. I am so pleased at your honestly, and bless you. Thank you.