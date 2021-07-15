“Your commands are always with me and make me wiser than my enemies.”
-Psalm 119:98
We live in an ultra competitive world, especially here in America. We are always looking for a leg up on our competition and millions of dollars are spent trying to gain any type of advantage. Yet, Scripture tells us that God’s Word will make us wiser than our enemies. Obviously, not everyone we’re in competition with is a true enemy, but God’s Word brings a wisdom that makes us distinct.
The best news about this weapon is its accessibility. God’s Word is always with us or is at least readily available and at our disposal. Reading God’s Word provides new opportunities for revelations that help keep us ready for any type of battle. Memorizing Scripture can keep us ready for any type of attack by the opposition. God’s commands help us discern the best way to handle each situation. It will prove us loving and effective in the face of chaos.
How well prepared are you for battle with the opposition? Is God’s Word a regular part of your life? Do the commands of God guide you throughout your days? If you can answer yes to these questions, then you have a wisdom others don’t have. Consequently, you have a leg up for whatever move the opposition might make. There is no better or more effective way to prepare than to cling to God’s Word. It’s proven true over and over again throughout history. Incorporate Scripture into your day, if even a verse a week to meditate on. It’s not about the amount you read, but the depth in which you read. Take a verse and go deep. You will be amazed by the revelations that await.