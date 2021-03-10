It’s interesting to see and hear about people you’ve encountered in your life, maybe once or twice in your past, and what they’ve become.
I happened to be thinking of once such encounter this past weekend as Iowa was wrapping up its case for a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Conference’s men’s basketball tournament this weekend.
And no, I’m not thinking of Joe Weiskamp, who I saw play a couple of times when he was a standout player at Muscatine High School.
This was another player who was much younger when I possibly saw him.
It was 2004, and I was working at the North Scott Press, my hometown newspaper. I was helping with coverage of a Iowa Class 4A substate boys’ semifinal basketball showdown between the top two teams in the state, No. 1 North Scott vs. No. 2 Linn-Mar of Marion.
Linn-Mar was led by standout guard Jason Bohannon, son of legendary Hawkeye quarterback Gordy Bohannon, the guy who in 1981 quarterbacked the Hawkeye football team to its first Rose Bowl in 23 years and thrust the program back to respectability. Jason was at the time a sophomore who would go on to be a superstar player at the University of Wisconsin. Each of his three younger brothers were at the game that night.
I was seated at the scorer’s table, and seated right next to me was a group of boys, all probably in first or second grade and enthusiastically in the game. One of them identified himself as Jason’s brother, and if I recall correctly he was the youngest of the bunch.
Well, this brother, whoever he was – I don’t remember if I got his name – had a lot of reason to cheer at the end, as a North Scott three-point shot rimmed out at the buzzer, sending Linn-Mar home with a hard-fought 61-59 victory.
I had forgotten that detail of who was seated by me at that game all these 17 years.
Until now, when I heard about that youngest brother, clad in a Hawkeye uniform, and draining three three-point shots to contribute to Iowa’s 77-73 win over Wisconsin, the team his brother once played for.
Of course, I’m speaking of Jordan Bohannon, the future Iowa Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year and three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.
I mentioned each of Jason’s brothers were at the game, meaning Matt (University of Northern Iowa) and Zach (Air Force and Wisconsin) were also there, so it’s possible that one of the two middle boys were the one seated by me.
Still, it’s interesting to think about knowing you possibly had an encounter with somebody long before they became famous and went on to some great things.
And that a kid that who was enthusiastic in cheering against my Lancers and for his Lions would become one of the centerpieces of one of the Iowa men’s basketball program’s best ever.
Jordan Bohannon has had a great career playing for Iowa, to be sure, and is a major contributor to his team’s success this past year and the past several years. His six threes against Nebraska is one example. He’s rebounded nicely after ending his season a year ago (due to a hip injury) and he’s certainly made the most of his redshirt senior year.
Wishing good luck to Bohannon and his teammates as they enter the conference tournament and plot their course for a long post-season run.
* * *
For the record: I am trying to have someone see if they can locate a photo of me at the scorer’s table from that night, where the group of boys that included the younger Bohannon were seated to my left. If one exists and can be found, I’ll see if I can share that with you.
* * *
It’s hard to believe where things sat just one year ago.
Exactly 52 weeks ago was the final week of normalcy in the world of sports. Already, it was clear that things were going to change and in a hurry with the growing coronavirus.
It all started as indoor track meets were being called off, although the outdoor season had yet to be postponed. Then, strict attendance restrictions were put in place for the state basketball tournament, although some believed the tournament should have been cancelled.
And then the dominoes started to fall, as Major League Baseball, the NHL and NBA all suspended their seasons, March Madness was cancelled and everything basically closed down. For how long would be anybody’s guess.
I talked about the social effects a couple of weeks ago and won’t go into that again, except to say it was not a fun time, wondering when – or if – we’d ever play sports again, let alone in 2020.
Then again, I’m sure that for everyone, no matter what their place in the world was, it was not a fun time. For too many, it meant burying a loved one, or spending weeks in bed wondering if they’d ever recover, or wondering if they’d ever see loved ones in person ever again in their lifetime.
If you had asked a person at the very beginning of the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders – Iowa never had one, although Gov. Kim Reynolds did all but formalize one – where we’d be a year later, you’d get a variety of answers, I’m sure. I was hopeful but unsure. Many others I’m sure had the same attitude, and some I’m sure were wondering if we’d still be in a state of lockdown as strict as it was back then.
As it turns out, we’re now on the cusp of spring sports seasons, which in Iowa (and Nebraska and some other states) will be – with some guidance from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union – are seemingly assuredly going to happen.
It’s amazing how much progress has been made in fighting COVID-19, how quickly the vaccines have been developed and what we’ve done to adapt to a new reality. But there’s just so much that’s been lost – for a lot of people, loved ones, but for many others, time and opportunity.
In Iowa, we should count ourselves as fortunate, if not lucky. (Yes, I know those words are similar, but think about it ... .) Nebraska too. Illinois had games, but no state tournaments. Some states still haven’t started any semblance of high school sports.
I’m just hopeful that we can continue to work toward a victory toward a much more fearsome common opponent: COVID-19.
* * *
I’ve yet to check out this new TV series called “Young Rock.”
Likely, fictionalized or romanticized versions of actual stories of The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) growing up, including his run-ins with WWE (then, the WWF) wrestlers of the early-to-mid 1980s.
But I’ve heard good reviews of this new NBC series, and I’m sure eventually I’ll check it out.
Can’t wait to see what this actor that plays Andre the Giant looks like and how he comes off. Maybe we’ll see this guy step into the ring for real and take care of Randy Orton (who in a storyline burned “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (real-life son of IRS, aka Mike Rotunda) to death).
Then again, we might just see Randy Orton play his real-life father, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, in “Young Rock.” Who knows?