Well, how many of you still have NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament brackets that are worth keeping at all?
Or are you like me, hoping there is some way to get a refund and just pull out of the fun and games of office polls, national contests and so forth?
I mean, was that a brutal weekend for the NCAA’s blue bloods or what?
Kansas’ being shelled by 34 points by USC is just one example. Colorado didn’t get to giggle “get bucked by buffalo, get bucked by buffalo ... HEE! HEE! HEE! HEE! HEE!” when they were bucked out of the tournament by Florida State (although that was a rare “round of 32” game I had right on my bracket).
The Pac-12 is flexing its muscles for sure. None of the remaining four teams in the Sweet 16 are seeded higher than sixth, and two – UCLA and Oregon State – are double-digit seeds. Another of those, No. 7 Oregon, beat second-seeded Iowa in convincing fashion.
Meantime, the Big Ten, which started the tournament with nine teams and had hopes to have several teams in the Sweet 16, has just Michigan remaining. And it wasn’t easy for the Wolverines but they got by LSU, which at this stage is all that matters.
And I did salvage a few wins on my bracket. Besides Florida State, I did correctly guess Creighton would be a Sweet 16 team, although I had them beating Virginia in the “round of 32.” And Gonzaga is still alive.
But when Texas and Illinois – my picks for the championship game – are ousted long before the April 6 game, you know you’d better be trying everything you can to ask for a refund for your bracket.
My only Final Four team still around? Baylor. At least the Big 12 still has that team around.
That all being said, a Facebook friend – a longtime friend of mine, all the way back to junior high – made a good point: “Underperforming does not equal overrated.”
Think about this: What other conference had nine teams make the final cut of 68 (the traditional 60 plus eight that were involved in pigtail/”play-in” games)? Name one? (Whistles while he waits for an answer.)
There’s a number of people out there that have said the Big Ten was overrated and maybe didn’t deserve to have nine teams in the tournament. But remember: This was a pandemic year and many of the teams that got in played modified schedules. Going off strength of schedule, the powers-that-be apparently believed the Big Ten performed the best out of all of the major conferences.
And also remember: When the post-season begins, everyone’s 0-0. It doesn’t matter if you’re ranked No. 1 or if you’re the No. 68 seed (i.e., one of the eight play-in teams), it’s win or go home.
And that’s why we read about some of those double-digit seed teams pulling off amazing first-round upsets and some of them advancing deep into the tournament, and I mean beyond the Sweet 16.
Iowa was one of those teams. You kind of had a sense that someone was capable of decisively beating the Hawkeyes when they played teams like Illinois, Michigan and Gonzaga during the regular season and/or Big Ten Tournament. But then again, Iowa pulled off some amazing wins as well, over teams like Ohio State and Wisconsin.{/span}
Luka Garza’s record speaks for itself. But the Hawkeyes never would have advanced this far without a strong cast. Players like Jordan Bohannon, the Murray brothers (Kris and Keegan), Joe Weiskamp, Joe Toussaint, the coach’s sons Patrick and Connor ... all of them and more were vital in Iowa attaining a No. 5 national ranking at season’s end.
This Big Ten was indeed loaded. The league itself ranked No. 1 in the NET rankings by a wide margin over the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12.
What happened to the Big Ten we can debate ad nauseum, except the final result: The other teams, on the day of the game, played better and did the things needed to win.
And, during the regular season, the Big Ten overachieved and got the most out of their teams and rosters. Now, it’s the smaller schools and those double-digit seeds and underdogs that are doing it in March.
That all said, there’s another issue to discuss.
We already knew about the Ohio State basketball player who got death threats via social media after the Buckeyes were ousted in the first round.
But apparently, some troll went after Jordan Bohannon with a pretty nasty tweet this past week, effectively calling him a loser. This, after I’m sure the fifth-year senior, who has overcome a multitude of health setbacks and poured his heart and soul into the game, felt bad enough that one of his worst games came at the wrong time.
First of all, that happens in life. Yes, he’s not in high school anymore, but he’s also a human being and not someone in the NBA.
Second, this kid set all sorts of records and made game-winning plays so many times throughout his time wearing Hawkeye black and gold, and made us cheer numerous times throughout the past five years.
Someone on Twitter made a number of great points reflecting on the past season, one we have to remember was at one time in serious doubt due to COVID-19. For all we know, we could still be sitting at home, isolated from friends and family and listening to daily updates on new illnesses and deaths and so forth, wondering if this would be going on forever and that this would be one of those “Twilight Zone”-type illnesses that would cause man to become extinct.
The off-season wasn’t like normal years, where players were able to get into the gym, play in overseas leagues, etc., but yet somehow the work got put in and in the end, we got a college basketball season, one that had a lot of limitations on fan attendance and so forth.
When March Madness rolled around, it was much different atmosphere. While a limited number of fans are being allowed, the gyms in Indianapolis are still relatively empty when they’d otherwise be filled with screaming fans, cheering heartily for their respective teams. There’s no going to the bars to scout out attractive young women or otherwise socializing ... instead, the players, coaches and others in their entourage are basically going back to their hotel rooms, maybe one or two to a room and all alone, away from even their families.
The sacrifices these young men – and the women as well – have made for so many sakes ... entertaining us and playing the game they love we ought to thank them for. They’ve made enough sacrifices already – missing Thanksgiving and Christmas with their families so as to play in exotic island tournaments is just one example.{/span}
In a year where March Madness is much different than in the past, we ought to be thankful we even have this to talk about.
Finally, a quick comment about the naysayers talking about who gets invited and how they are seeded. This seems to happen every year.
Yes, you have teams that maybe are seeded too high and some that are seeded way low; Loyola-Chicago is a prime example of the latter.
And remember that selections for the tournament is all guesswork in the end. You get worthy teams left out (and relegated to the NIT and CIT), oftentimes some more deserving than the selected teams that have you scratching your head. Again, this happens every year, and every year that’s why you have upsets and Cinderella stories.
And why it’s called March Madness.