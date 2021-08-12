“The works of the Lord are great, studied by all who have pleasure in them.”
-Psalm 111:2
Can you think of something that becomes more impressive the more you look at it? This is going to sound silly but first to my mind is a campfire. I could stare at the little flames all night. The more I study it, the more fascinated I become with the different colors and sounds. The clear, starry, night sky is another example. The longer I gaze up, the more fascinated I become. Lastly, I had several of these moments as my family went on vacation to South Dakota. We’ve all experienced this. The more we look into and study something, the more impressive it becomes. So it is with the works of the Lord. The more we take the time and effort to study them, the greater they become.
The psalmist is referring to God’s works as all creation. Whether it’s the examples I’ve given or something you thought of, the truth is God created all things and when we take the time to study them they grow in greatness. The more we marvel at the works of His hands, the more the greatness of God is revealed. So as you go throughout your days, take time to study the works of the Lord. Nothing is too small nor big, simple nor complex. Gaze at it with the Lord in mind. Ask the Holy Spirit to apply it’s filter so you see something in a new and brilliant way. The more you look and study, the more God’s greatness is revealed and the deeper the pleasures you’ll experience.