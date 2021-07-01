“I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in His word I put my hope.”
-Psalm 130:5
We spend much of our time in this life waiting. If you’re married, you’ve probably learned to wait. If you have kids, I know you’ve learned to wait. Maybe you’re waiting to get married and have kids. I often start each day waiting by the door as I let all four of our dogs out, all of which take their sweet time greeting the morning. Life is often, “Hurry up and wait.” Frankly, I’m not very good at waiting. I get impatient and annoyed in the waiting. As a result, I hate the thought of people having to wait on me. Yet, here is what I have come to embrace. Maybe all the ways in which I’m forced to wait each day is practice for the most anticipated wait of all, my waiting on the Lord.
Each year that passes I’m amazed by how quickly time flies in the midst of the waiting. Each step I take closer to eternity seems to cover more distance. My eternal perspective is beginning to take over my thoughts of this world. Much of my focus and attention is centered on waiting to meet the Lord face-to-face. The anticipation continues to build with each day, month and year that goes by. The anticipation of this moment mounts as my hope continues to rise from His word. So I’m left with nothing but joy. I feel no frustration in this waiting. There is not an ounce of annoyance. This waiting is purely joy-filled. So today, I’m going to smile as I wait, knowing that something much greater is on the other side. Wait well today.