“The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it...”
-Psalm 24:1
Read that verse a few times over. It’s true and it’s not an exaggeration. Look around you, in your house, outside your window, it’s all God’s. Yep, that even includes you and everyone else. Every person who has ever lived and will ever live belongs to God. Yet, there are many who don’t claim God as their own.
King David had established an impressive kingdom as a successful king. Yet, he realized just how insignificant it really was in comparison to God’s kingdom. David revelled in the realization that everything, even all he had, belonged to the Most High. Would you take a moment to consider that all you own, all those you love (and don’t), are actually God’s possessions? Sure, we have the responsibility of being stewards of things and relationships but ultimately all things belong to God.
How might this change the way you treat the earth and all that’s in it? Typically, when we borrow something special from someone we are respectful and careful to return it in good condition. All that we have we are borrowing from God. It’s not ours. Every relationship we have is with someone who belongs to God. Even the time we have is borrowed from God. How does this change your heart? How might this change your perspective? Take time to give God thanks for all He’s given you responsibility over. Give God praise and glory for all things.