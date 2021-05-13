May 2021
I decided to deviate from my usual May is Beef month column here because I wanted to be different it doesn’t mean I do not enjoy beef or want to talk about beef or all of our fine beef producers this just came to mind before it came to my attention that we were in May already. I sincerely hope Matt Freund and all my other beef producer friends keep up the good work raising all that delicious beef but this one is about baseball.
I was recently given the opportunity to coach the fourth-grade boys traveling team in Atlantic, this translates into no parent stepping up to coach and this grandpa not wanting his youngest grandson to miss out on any more baseball. Benton Thomas McLaren was fairly upset last year when he didn’t get to play baseball because of Covid and he is excited to play this year, Benny and his teammates are all fired up, several have older siblings who have played “traveling teams” before and want there turn. This got me to reminiscing about playing baseball when I was a kid many, many years ago and how it seems they keep starting younger and younger each year, my granddaughter Haylee who is a first grader at Ft Dodge St Edmunds plays on a softball team that travels all over Iowa, did I mention she is in the first grade, that is just ridiculous. Anyway, as I said I was reminiscing about playing baseball when I was younger, eight years old I believe in Massena and we were blessed with some really great coaches Donnie Erickson was my first coach and I really thought he was awesome, what patience he had, plus he had Steve and Doug and I enjoyed playing with both his boys, they were great ball players and we played many games together and against each other over the years. We are still friends today and as a matter of fact when I want to talk baseball, I like to talk to Steve whose brother Mark is now the head coach and athletic director at Red Oak, Steve volunteers with him and that is a huge benefit to there program, another coach I had who I thought was absolutely wonderful was Don McCunn, I was always shocked at how he always had time for us as kids because he ran the John Deer dealership in Massena and I was fairly certain he was a busy guy. He taught us a lot of things and we had a lot of fun. When I was in fourth grade Dean Anstey coached us and we got to travel for the first time, although we didn’t really travel, I remember playing against Bridgewater Fontanelle who had a pitcher named Larry Beaman who threw really hard. Maybe he threw hard or maybe he was a sixth grader and two years made a lot of difference. The next year was the last year I played in Massena because we moved and it was closer to Corning than Massena and that was where I went to school, that year Randy Platt was our coach, something I remind him of every time I used to see him coaching at Harlan and he would grimace, I felt like of the many things he taught us on the baseball diamond the one thing he taught us that was most important was intensity, I don’t know if he meant too or not but he did. That is something I am forever grateful for. After that I played in Corning which was a lot of fun and my coach was Bob Slaven, he worked for the LP gas company ion Corning but was from Portsmouth, kind of a hot bed of baseball in the Western Iowa league if you will. That was really the first time we had our own uniforms and while they were only white t-shirts with the team’s name stenciled on the front that was a big deal. My seventh-grade year I got the opportunity to play for Glen Roberts who was a great guy and I still see Glen today, loved playing ball with both his older boys Kevin and Kendall. The thing that sticks in my mind about all of these guys was this was volunteer time for them, most of them had kids, well all except Bob Slaven did so they had a vested interest but still they donated their time to help us get better so when I can I like to give back to the young people like they did to me. I happened across an old foe of my youth baseball days last week when I was delivering chemical, I ran into Kirk Brandt who played for Prescott and back in the day those guys were as good as it gets, they had a great team coached by Ron Walter and were good all the way around and Kirk was a very good first baseman, tall and lanky and he hit the ball hard. Always good to run into old friends. It drives my wife crazy that I run into old baseball friends all over the place, but I have played a few games and met a lot of people over the years, its good to say hello. The two baseball coaches I had in high school were Pat Miller and the legendary John Harris. Most people are familiar with John Harris and wrestling but he was an extremely good baseball coach as well, as a matter of fact I believe the field in Corning is named John Harris field. I played four years for those guys and loved every minute of it, they are both great friends. Coach Harris has passed away now but I talked to him several times a year about a lot of things, I even considered going to Corning and coaching the baseball team one year when they were struggling to find a coach. That would have been a drive, but if John Harris would have asked, I would have gone. My last baseball coach was Bill Krejci at SWCC, to say that he and I collided on the baseball field would be very generous, however I learned a great deal from him, he was a great teacher of the game and we are still friends today. I guess I try to learn things from everyone I ever came across as a coach and a lot of times it wasn’t just baseball stuff but life lessons. I still have many friends made while playing baseball throughout the years and that makes it well worth my time.
One final coach I had who gets his own paragraph was my dad, Dan the man was never officially my coach but without him stopping for lunch fifteen or twenty minutes early each day and pitching to my sister and I or playing catch I wouldn’t have got as much playing time in, he always seemed to have a ton of patience and was never too tired to play. I was very blessed. My sister recently posted a picture of my two oldest sons on Facebook all baseballed up ready to play I just hope I was half as patient with them as my dad was with us. So, remember the next time you are at a youth baseball game and want to grumble at the coach, you can step up and do that job, all it takes is time, yours!
I hope everyone is having a great spring albeit a rather chilly one and go put some steak or burgers on the grill, think of our local beef producers and enjoy, eating their product is probably the best way to thank them. Have a great day until next month.