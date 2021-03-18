One topic I didn’t have room to address in my normal weekly column but had hoped to was the new football districts.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association made the announcement a week ago, with six 11-man classifications and a full 70-team eight-man division. This is the first year for a Class 5A, reserved for the state’s 36 largest schools. It’s said this new division would help address the enrollment disparity between the largest and smallest schools in what was Class 4A.
At least the IHSAA is willing to give the “group” system a chance. That’s where teams were placed in one of six groups of six teams each. Teams were ranked based on past success and playoff performance, with the top six teams given the “1” ranking in each district, then the next six “2” and so on through the 31st through 36th-ranked teams given the “6” ranking.
Those games won’t be round-robin, and because all teams will qualify “at-large,” it’s possible – though not likely – every team in a given group might not qualify for the playoffs, due to the Ratings Percentage Index (or RPI) being back.
So we’ll see how that works.
As for the local teams, the biggest news is Atlantic being placed in Class 3A. I knew they were right on the border enrollment-wise between Class 2A and 3A, and the Trojans ended up on the higher side of the enrollment line.
So they’ll get a full nine-game schedule and be among 16 playoff qualifiers in their class. Unlike Class 5A, Class 3A (as well as Class 4A) will allow the top two teams in a given district plus four at-large qualifiers to qualify.
Looking at Atlantic’s district schedule, another playoff run for the Trojans is definitely a realistic proposition. The Trojans are rebuilding and will have a new coach this fall, but they do have a returning quarterback – two, actually, as a dual system was used – and several key returning linemen from a 7-2 squad that included a “round of 16” appearance.
Other teams in Atlantic’s district are ADM, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Harlan, Knoxville and Saydel.
Harlan was bumped to the smaller side of the Class 3A/4A line. The Cyclones, as a state runner-up last year with a young team, will no doubt be the prohibitive favorite to win the district championship and make a deep post-season run. That’s no slight on the Trojans; the Cyclones will simply be that good, and it’ll take a great effort for anyone to have a chance against them.
As for the rest of the district, none of the teams had a winning record. Saydel, which moves up from Class 2A a year ago, had the best record of the remaining teams with a 4-5 record. ADM had a 3-5 record, with one of those wins a 70-point romp over Perry. Creston/Orient-Macksburg and Knoxville each had 1-7 records and weren’t particularly strong.
So we’ll see how things go.
Most of the other districts are pretty straightforward and aren’t really that new. Class 1A’s ACGC is made up of mostly fellow West Central Activities Conference teams, with Nodaway Valley the lone exception; Van Meter will probably the favorite in that district, with Interstate 35, Panorama and West Central Valley rounding out the district.
Riverside is in a district with AHSTW. The Bulldogs – whose stock has really risen in the past couple of years – will be one of the top contenders along with Council Bluffs St. Albert. The Vikings, meantime, have some returning letterwinners and hope to return to the limelight.
With 32 teams qualifying in eight-man, as well as Class A, 1A and 2A, there are ample opportunities for most of the area teams to qualify for at least the round of 32. Some will go farther.
How far? Six months from now, we’ll know the answer. Can’t wait to see what it is.
* * *
Also wanted to touch base on this week’s dismissal of Steve Prohm as men’s basketball coach at Iowa State.
You can’t say that you didn’t see it coming. It’s tough to justify keeping a coach when you don’t win a single game in the conference, even as tough as it was this year in the Big 12.
And there were a lot of circumstances the Cyclones had to overcome.
But it appears the thing that went against ISU and Prohm this year was that he apparently didn’t recruit well enough. Things started well, but mostly with recruits that Fred Hoiberg brought in. The cupboard was well stocked and Prohm did well there.
But for some reason, no one wanted to play at ISU after the underclassmen that began under Hoiberg graduated out. The transfer portal opened up and players left after their expectations weren’t met. The fabled Hilton Magic fizzled out.
With COVID-19 being another big factor this past year, one might have given Prohm a reprieve had it been just his first or second year and there had been a two-win season. But I’m sure many of you know this is a fact: College basketball is a business and depends on fan interest, even if they can’t fill in the seats due to health regulations.
What happens next? Patience, it appears.
Mr. Obvious says just that, going by athletic director Jamie Pollard’s comment about the program’s state having “no short-term fix,” one that might take several years and the apparent need to start over.
Indeed, that may mean going one or two more years with season win totals you might count on one hand, and tough sledding against even the low end teams in the Big 12. That’s not all Steve Prohm’s fault, of course, but just the way things went in a landscape where success is expected and a lack thereof will send your players seeking greener pastures.