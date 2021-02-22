I have been silent publicly throughout the impeachment proceedings against former president Donald Trump for incitement of an insurrection against the nation. Now that the proceedings are over, I can be silent no longer. February 13 was a sad and a possibly forever-changing day for the United States of America.
Besides being witnesses to the events of January 6, 2021, the majority of Republicans in the US Senate chose to vote a party line against convicting the former president who happened to be a member of their party. I do want to thank the seven Republicans who voted their consciences to convict the former president. They understood the severity of the implications of allowing the former president to go unscathed by his reprehensible actions leading up to and including Jan. 6. I also want to thank the impeachment managers who did an awesome job in presenting the case against the former president and his mob.
As a private citizen, I believe that the former president and his 43 Senate supporters will go down in the annals of history as Americans who allowed a lawless man and his actions to go unpunished. Three law enforcement officers dead; many others injured and possibly maimed for life. An institution of our democratic republic--the counting of electoral college votes--attacked. Death threats made against the then-Vice President Pence and House Majority Leader Pelosi. Violence perpetrated against public servants of this country--Republican, Democrat, and Independents--who had to flee and be held in secure locations against the mob mentality of the former president's followers.
I also have a question about the "impartiality" of several of the Senate jurors--Cruz, Hawley, Paul, to name a few--who associated themselves with the former president's legal counsel. Never have I heard of jurors providing assistance to legal counsel--prosecutorial or defense. These actions only show those men for the party mentality they espouse. It also shows that these same men, who have been mentioned as possible candidates for the GOP presidential candidacy in 2024, are without ethics or belief in our Constitution and our legal system.
The former president may have been acquitted of inciting an insurrection but he was not innocent. He was, in fact, both literally and morally responsible for the events of Jan. 6 and any similar events in the future by his party and his supporters.
Sherry Toelle