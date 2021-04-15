GLENWOOD – The Atlantic girls’ track team put together some nice performances as they went on to a sixth-place finish at the Glenwood Girls’ Ram Relays Thursday night.
The Trojans picked up just one win: Taylor McCreedy in the 3000 run, convincingly so with a time of 11:04.73. McCreedy trailed Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley for the first half of the race before overtaking the talented Cardinal sophomore and then putting some distance between them late en route to the 11-second win.
The 3000 was the race where the Trojans picked up their most points, as all three entrants placed in the top eight to score. Addie DeArment came in third with a time of 12:27.07, and Laney Brosam was seventh with a time of 13:25.15.
The relays were loaded up, and the outcome was a trio of seconds: the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley relay. Trojan seniors Caroline Pellett and Haley Rasmussen were part of the 4x800 and third-place sprint medley relays, the former which posted a sub-2-minute time, while Kennedy Goergen was part of the runner-up 4x800 and distance medley relays.
Atlantic now will prepare for one of the most prestigious events of the season: Saturday’s Sioux City Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium, an event that brings together teams from western Iowa, as well as Nebraska and South Dakota.
Glenwood Girls Ram Relays
Thursday, April 15, at Glenwood
Team scores: 1. Glenwood 137, 2. Harlan 101, 3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 100, 4. Carlisle and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 87, 6. Atlantic 80, 7. Clarinda 51, 8. Creston 47, 9. Logan-Magnolia 39, 10. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 9.
Atlantic top 8 results
High jump: 5. Nicole Middents 4’6”. Shot: 7. Abbi Richter 30’11.75. Long jump: 5. Haley Rasmussen 16’3.5”. Sprint medley: 3. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Alyssa Derby, Chloe Mullenix, Rasmussen) 1:56.20. 3000: 1. Taylor McCreedy 11:04.73; 3. Addie DeArment 12:27.07; 7. Laney Brosam 13:25.15. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Madison Botos, Ava Rush) 10:28.73. Distance medley: 2. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Rasmussen, Goergen, McCreedy) 4:32.40. 400: 4. Rush 1:06.00, 6. Derby 1:07.21, 8. Botos 1:10.83. 4x200: 7. Atlantic (Middents, Avery Knuth, Brook Vandevanter, Madison Huddleson) 2:03.11. 100 hurdles: 6. Caroline Pellett 17.68. 800: 4. Claire Pellett 2:39.93. 200: 7. Derby 28.38. 1500: 8. DeArment 5:52.36. 4x100: 7. Atlantic (Middents, Huddleson, Derby, Caroline Pellett) 55.65. 4x400: 2. Atlantic (Mullenix, McCreedy, Rush, Rasmussen) 4:12.71.