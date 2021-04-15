DES MOINES – Maybe it was a case of the ol’ switcheroo in the scorebook.
It was Lindley Eblen assisting on Irelyn Gundy’s goal. Then Gundy assisting on Eblen’s score.
Before and after, after and before, it added up to a 2-1 come-from-behind win for the Atlantic girls’ soccer team over Grand View Christian Thursday night in Des Moines.
It was a rather rough game, played on a rough field – narrow and not the full 100 yards – as the Trojans had to overcome giving up the game’s first score less than three minutes into the contest, then go scoreless for almost the next 50 minutes until finally breaking through.
“It wasn’t very pretty defensively, but after that we buckled down,” said coach Dan Vargason. “After that, the second half we cranked up the defensive tempo a little bit, made some adjustments and challenged our girls to win ugly.”
Gundy was just outside the 18-yard line and played the ball to the middle, and Eblen redirected from just outside the goal line to tie the game at 1-apiece.
Later, as Trojan midfielder Jada Jensen was attempting to score, she was taken out a foot outside the box. Eblen took the resulting free kick and Gundy headed the ball in.
The Trojans improved to 2-2 on the season and are next in action Tuesday against Maryville (Mo.).