ATLANTIC – The Atlantic boys’ golf team got one final tune-up before this Friday’s sectional golf meet with a solid 155-173 victory over Creston Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Brden Smith was runner-up medalist, tying with Drey Newell, who each carded a 38. Garrett McLaren had a 39 and Lane Nelson a 40 to round out the scoring, while Roth Den Beste (40) and Cruz Weaver (49) also played varsity.
The Trojans shot their best score of the year, according to coach Ed Den Beste, and the bonus was Roth Den Beste and Weaver both shooting in the 40s.
“It was a good weather day for us,” said coach Den Beste. “The course was in great condition, and it was good to see my boys continue to play well.”
The junior varsity also played well, with Colton Becker (45), Tate Niklasen (47), Cooper Jipsen (48) and Chris Keegan (58) all competing to end their season on a high note, said Den Beste. Their score of 198 was also a team best for the year.
The Iowa Class 3A sectional meet is Friday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.