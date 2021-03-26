A year ago, two fourth-place finishes highlighted the News-Telegraph coverage area’s wrestling year.
The same can be said for this year, and for one area wrestler this year’s Iowa state wrestling tournament ended with his second fourth-place finish.
Add to that a pair of other medalists and 15 total state qualifiers, and you have the backbone of this year’s all-NT wrestling team.
As we did a year ago, the team consists of wrestlers in the lower (106 through 132), middle (138 through 170) and upper weights (182 through 285). The teams are a cross section of youth and experience, and several underclassmen have the potential to reach the medal stand – heck, even the state championship match – in 2022.
For now, here’s the third edition of the all-NT wrestling team:
LOWER WEIGHTS (106-113)-120-126-132)
Teagan Slaybaugh (ACGC, fresh., 106, 36-10): In a year where he qualified for state his freshman year, his biggest weekends were the John J. Harris Invitational, where he placed second, and his home Charger meet, wherein he won. Also won the West Central Activities Conference title. Went 1-2 in his first state meet, gaining valuable experience for the future.
John “Mick” Schroder (Riverside, sr., 113, 37-7): Finished an outstanding career for the Bulldogs with a seventh-place finish in his third state tournament appearance. Also won the John J. Harris Invitational and took third at the Western Iowa Conference meet and ACGC Charger Invitational.
Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM, jr., 120, 33-6): Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up who swept through sectionals and districts to earn his first state trip. Ended up finishing fifth, which should provide a big boost to a standout senior campaign where he will certainly be in the state championship title mix. One of three wrestlers from CAM who broke into the varsity lineup this past season. Won the Joe Fitch Invitational at Humboldt and Loyd Shaffer Invitational at Marion; runner up at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and third at the Rollin Dyer Invitational.
Jace Rose (Riverside, jr., 120, 36-3): For the second year in a row, finished fourth at the state tournament, following up on big season wins at the Western Iowa Conference meet and John J. Harris Invitational. Again, should be in the mix for a state championship berth in 2022 as he seeks to earn his fourth state tournament spot.
Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM, sr., 126, 42-10): Finished an outstanding career for the Trojans with 167 wins, placing him among the all-time win leaders. Three-time state qualifier, with his fourth-place finish this past winter his best performance at the Well. A third John J. Harris Invitational championship was also a highlight; also won the Joe Fitch Invitational and went 3-0 at the Red Owens Holiday Classic (Southeast Polk), and placed second at the Loyd Shaffer Invitational.
Gunnar Larsen (ACGC, sr., 132, 14-4): A repeat state qualifier who finished an outstanding career with a 1-2 week at the Well. Was second at the Coach Riley Invitational
Hayden Fischer (AHSTW, jr., 132, 21-8): Battled injuries throughout the season but still came home with a spot at the district wrestling meet, where he finished third, just short of a second state appearance. Should be primed to return to Des Moines for his senior season.
MIDDLE WEIGHTS
Nolan Moore (Riverside, jr., 138, 24-11): A two-time state qualifier who wrestled his way to state via a pair of runner-up post-season meet finishes. Should be in line for a big senior season. Best finish was third, coming at the Charger Invitational.
Carter Andreasen (Audubon, jr., 145, 26-5): A nice surprise for the Wheelers, was a hopeful for the state meet – he was a sectional champion – until a non-COVID-related illness sidelined him the weekend of the district meet. Highlights of the season included a championship at his home Wheeler Invitational; and a sixith-place finish at the Herb Igrens Invitational at OA-BCIG in Ida Grove.
Cale Rowley (ACGC, sr., 152, 29-10): Another repeat state qualifier for the Chargers whose biggest weekends were a 5-0 day a the Carroll Kuemper Catholic Duals, and runner-up finishes at the Coach Riley, Tri-Center and Charger invitationals.
Garrison Gettler (AHSTW, jr., 160, 35-8): The lone state qualifier for the Vikings this season, going 1-2 at the Well. One of the most consistent wrestlers for coach Evan McCarthy this past winter. Was runner-up at the Western Iowa Conference meet; placed third at the Rollin Dyer Invitational.
Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM, jr., 170, 32-4): Overcame a mid-to-late-season injury to win sectional and district championships and earn his first state trip, where he went 1-2. Was a runner-up at the Rollin Dyer (hosted by Atlantic) and Loyd Shaffer invitationals; won the Joe Fitch and Riverside Invitational and went 3-0 at the Red Owens Holiday Classic.
Javyn Bladt (Audubon, sr., 170, 30-10): A fine career that finished at the district meet. Won a championship at the Wheeler Invitational; nished fourth at the OA-BCIG-hosted Herb Igrens Invitational and was runner-up at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
UPPER WEIGHTS (182-195-220-285)
Payton Fewson (Atlantic-CAM, sr., 182): A Trojan stalwart who finished a fine career with a third district meet appearance, where he finished fourth; was fifth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside, sr., 182, 21-16): Two-time state qualifier for the Bulldogs, a great finish to a fine career. Biggest weekend was a third-place finish at the John J. Harris Invitational.
Cooper Nielsen (Audubon, soph., 195, 34-19): A Wheeler stalwart who qualified for state for the first time, earning experience that should guide him for the next two seasons. Was runner-up at the Western Iowa Conference meet and Wheeler Invitational; and came in fifth at the Herb Igrens Invitational.
Ed Vicek (Riverside, sr., 195, 32-11): Went 1-2 and just missed the medal stand in his appearance at the state wrestling meet. Along with teammate Hendricks, a strong anchor for the Bulldogs’ upper weights all season long. Runner-up at the Western Iowa Conference meet and Charger Invitational.
Devin McKay (Atlantic-CAM, sr., 220): Another Trojan stalwart whose hard work and dedication in the wrestling room helped anchor the upper weights and make that part of the lineup better. Finished his career with a third-place finish at the sectional meet, just short of a second consecutive district appearance. Third place finish at the Joe Fitch Invitational and fourth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet were highlights.
Tristan Dorscher (Atlantic-CAM, soph., 285, 13-17): Came on strong at the end of the season, including a stunning pinfall victory in the semifinals of the district meet to seal a first-ever state tournament trip. Placed third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, which was his breakout weekend. Should be very strong in coming years.