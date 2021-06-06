ATLANTIC – Atlantic and ACGC each went 3-0 and several players had big days at the Trojan Softball Invitational Saturday at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
Exira-EHK went 3-1, while AHSTW went 0-3 on the afternoon. The other team that was perfect on the day was Carroll, who beat Red Oak, Harlan and Creston.
ATLANTIC
The Trojans swept by AHSTW by a score of 6-1, before pounding out a pair of 10-run wins: 12-2 over Treynor and 11-1 against Panorama.
Overall, coach Terry Hinzmann was pleased with the wins, but as always, even in wins there’s things to learn.
“We found some things to work on, and that was apparent in the way we played in our first game,” he said.
He was particularly pleased with how well Olivia Engler pitched during the day. Against AHSTW, Engler pitched seven solid innings, striking out nine while allowing just one run on five hits. Caroline Pellett had a two hits and an RBI.
Natalie Hagadon had a triple and an RBI for the Lady Vikes to cut into an early Trojan lead.
Against Treynor, Madison Botos helped key a five-run rally to put the Trojans up 10-2 and put the Cardinals away. RBIs by the senior star and Jada Jensen ended the game in the fifth inning. Kennedy Goergen picked up the win, her second of the year.
“It’s nice to have two pitchers you can count on,” said Hinzmann, who was also happy with how well Malena Woodward played in the three contests.
It was late in the Panorama game when the Trojans finally took advantage of a suspect Panther defense, with five sixth-inning runs putting the game on ice.
The Trojans are now 8-1 on the year and have a key Hawkeye Ten Conferece doubleheader with Creston today at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
ACGC
Leading Clarinda 6-5 going into the fourth inning, the Chargers doubled their offensive output over the fourth and fifth innings to put the game into the win column. Madalyn Kelsey had four hits including a home run, and four RBIs.
There was little doubt who was the better team against Red Oak, as the Chargers crushed the Tigers for 13 runs in the second inning to end the game after three innings. Final score: 14-1.
The signature win came against Council Bluffs Lewis Central, where the Chargers went up 7-2 after three innings, then withstood a four-run fourth by the Titans to end with a 7-6 victory.
The Chargers improved to 5-5 on the season.
AHSTW
In addition to the loss to Atlantic, the Lady Vikes dropped an 11-0 decision to Harlan and a 6-4 contest to Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The Lady Vikes were limited to two hits against the Cyclones, those coming by Ally Meyers and Kailey Jones. Hagadon had two RBIs and Sienna Christian had a 2-for-3 game against the Titans.
The Lady Vikes are now 6-6 on the year.
EXIRA-EHK
After shaking off an 11-1 loss to Harlan, the Spartans came back with two solid wins: 6-4 over Creston and 17-2 over Red Oak.
Shay Burmeister had two hits and the game’s lone RBI in the loss to the Cyclones. The damage was done by the time the Spartans got on the board, as Harlan was already up 8-0.
The Spartans came back against Creston, going up 4-1 in the second inning and 6-2 after five, before holding off a late Panther rally. An 11-run second inning put the game away against Red Oak in their final game of the day and improve to 10-2.