Week 1 is on tap for the Audubon and Exira-EHK football teams, and that means road trips for both squads.
The Wheelers travel to Southeast Warren for what should be one of the state’s better season-opening games in eight-man. The Spartans, meantime, will battle Griswold, a battle of two teams that went winless in 2020.
Both games start at 7 p.m.
AUDUBON
The Wheelers opened the season ranked No. 3 in the Radio Iowa poll and second in the Cedar Rapids Gazette rankings. Either way it’s looked at, there are high expectations for coach Sean Birks’ team, which is looking to get back to the state semifinals after their quarterfinal-round exit a year ago to eventual champion Remsen St. Mary’s.
The big question will be who replaces the Klocke brothers, Ethan and Joel, as they were among the top rushing and receiving threats last year. Quarterback Gavin Smith, who was first-team all-state a year ago with his 2,359 all-purpose yards, has a returning dual-threat option in Braden Wessel, and Matthew Beisswenger and Garrett Christensen could also figure into the mix.
The Warhawks went 7-2 a year ago and reached the second round of the playoffs before being ousted by Lamoni. Second-team all-state wide receiver Cade Nelson had 856 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns a year ago, and figures to be by far the biggest threat to the Wheelers; it’ll go both ways as Nelson also has five interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.
The Warhawks lost about 75% of their rushing output due to graduation and also have to replace their quarterback. Defensive back Luke Lane is the top returning player on defense with 65 tackles, 10 for losses and two quarterback sacks.
Directions: The game will be played at the Southeast Warren athletic complex, located at their intermediate school in Lacona. Directions: Take Interstate 80 to Interstate 35, then go east on Iowa Highway 5 until reaching U.S. Highways 65-69. Turn south and travel through Indianola and keep following U.S. 65 until reaching Liberty Center. Turn east on county road G-76 and go about six miles until reaching Lacona. Go one block east of the main intersection in town (controlled by a four-way stop) to Washington Avenue and turn north, where the athletic complex is located.
EXIRA-EHK
One team will have a one-game winning streak after this game, with Exira-EHK looking to break in the win column for the first time since Oct. 11, 2019 (a 28-12 victory over Woodbine), nine games ago.
Trey Petersen split time under center with older brother Tyler for the Spartans. With Tyler now graduated, Petersen, a junior, will be quarterbacking the team this fall. Tyler Kingery could be a good dual threat both receiving and rushing the ball, although most of the senior back’s yards were receiving (406 and four touchdowns) a year ago.
Griswold last won Oct. 5, 2018 (a 90-54 win over Essex) and has a 17-game losing streak. Junior Kamron Brownlee has some experience at quarterback, but figures to be helped by fellow junior back Cale Swain, who was the Tigers’ best offensive weapon a year ago (214 yards rushing, 233 yards receiving, four touchdowns). The Tigers will be looking to improve offensive production this fall under second-year coach Chase Wallace.