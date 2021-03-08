Griswold senior Jayden Amend earned first-team all-Corner Conference honors in voting by league coaches.
Amend averaged 13.6 ppg in leading the Tigers to a 5-15 record, its best in several years.
Adam Houser, a junior, was an honorable mention selection for the boys.
On the girls' side, it was sophoore McKenna Wiechman averaged 8.1 ppg for a team that also finished 5-15 on the year. She also had a team-high 41 steals.
Mikala Pelzer, a senior, was an honorable mention selection.
All-Corner Conference basketball
BOYS
First team: Mason Crouse, soph., East Mills; Carter Johnson, jr., Stanton; Cole Jorgenson, jr., Sidney; Jack Roberts, jr., Stanton; Cooper Langfelt, sr., Fremont-Mills; Jayden Amend, sr., Griswold.
Second team: Taylor Reed, soph., Fremont-Mills; Jerett Jentzsch, soph., East Mills; Tyrone Carson, soph., Clarinda Academy; Garett Phillips, jr., Sidney; Leighton Whipple, sr., Sidney; Colby Royal, sr., Stanton.
GIRLS
First team: Emily Willias, soph., East Mills; Jenna Stephens, soph., Stanton; Marleigh Johnson, soph., Stanton; Avery Dowling, soph., Sidney; Chay Ward, jr., Sidney; Izzy Weldon, jr., Fremont-Mills.
Second team: Kaelynn Driskell, jr., Fremont-Mills; Teagan Ewalt, soph., Fremont-Mills; Abby Burke, soph., Stanton; McKenna Wiechman, soph., Griswold; Elise Dailey, sr., Essex; Miah Urban, soph., East Mills.
Honorable mention: East Mills – Aspen Crouse; Fremont Mills – Kenna Howard; Griswold – Mikala Pelzer.