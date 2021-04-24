COUNCIL BLUFFS – Lewis Central High School hosted the rivalry game on Saturday between the Iowa Central Tritons and the Iowa Western Reivers.
The game started slow with neither offense gaining any momentum on their opening drives. Iowa Western took their second possession into the redzone but a diving interception ended the drive and gave the ball back to Iowa Central. After a quick three and out, Reivers took a punt return into Triton territory and set up an 18 yard TD pass from Nate Giantz to Donovan Moorer to go up 7-0. Reiver’s defense got a quick stop and Iowa Western marched down the field scored once more with Giantz throwing to James Gilbert for a 51 yard score. The PAT was blocked making it a 13-0 game.
Iowa Central responded in the second quarter by quickly scoring a touchdown from a yard out by Byron Jarrett and cutting the lead to 13-7. Some mental mistakes by Iowa Western set up another scoring opportunity quickly after but the Tritons missed a field goal and Reivers got the ball back. Defenses stood tall to end the quarter and the game remained at 13-7, in favor of the Reivers, heading into halftime.
It was all Iowa Western after halftime. The Reivers locked down on defense and extended the lead early in the third quarter with a pass from Giantz to Jermaine Dawson for 33 yards to go up 20-7. Later in the quarter, Iowa Western scored a field goal to have a good lead going into fourth quarter 23-7.
Unfortunately for the Tritons, the offense sputtered in the final frame and allowed the Reivers to keep extending the lead. Milton Sargbah scored a 15 yard touchdown and Ezeki Leggins got a rushing score, putting the game out of reach 37-7. Iowa Central did score in the final minute with Desna Washington catching a pass from Jarrett, making the final score 37-14.
Iowa Central loses for the second time this season to the Reivers after falling 34-30 on April 3. The Tritons got their two scores from Byron Jarrett, one rushing and one passing, to lead the team. Jadon Washington led the team with 66 rushing yards while Madison Ridgeway led the team in receiving with 5 catches for 67 yards. Iowa Central will play again on May 8 facing off against No. 4 Snow.
Iowa Western improves to 4-1 after beating the Tritons for the second time this season. Iowa Western got a big game by quarterback Nate Giantz who threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Milton Sargbah rushed for 58 yards to lead the team while James Gilbert led the team in receiving with 4 catches for 79 yards. Iowa Western will play on May 1 ate Eastern Oklahoma A&M College.