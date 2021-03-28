COUNCIL BLUFFS – There’s not supposed to be snow in the spring, but the Iowa Western Community College football team may have felt it was snowed upon after Saturday’s season opener at Titan Stadium.
A back-and-forth second half ended up going to Snow College, and a late field goal miss by the Reviers sent the Badgers to a 31-30 upset victory.
The community college football season was moved to the spring in the wake of the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, teams had to wait until Saturday to begin what will be a shortened season.
The Reivers gained 346 yards in 66 plays and were ahead 30-18 on Josh Jasek’s 42-yard field goal with 13:45 left in the game. But Snow would do the rest of the scoring, on passes of 20 and 19 yards, the last coming with 14 seconds left in the game.
With time running down, the Reivers returned the kickoff to midfield and connected on a long pass to put them in field goal position. But Jasek’s 55-yard attempt was short as time expired.
Nate Glantz went 16-for-29 for 201 yards passing, including four touchdowns. Donovan Moorer had two touchdowns in as many grabs, of 38 and 21 yards. Milton Sargbah led the rushing effort with 59 yards in 11 carries.
The Reivers may want to shore up mistakes, as they were guilty of 15 penalties for 132 yards. The offense also gave up four sacks on the afternoon.
Iowa Western (0-1) will take to the road for a contest against Iowa Central. The game is noon Saturday, April 3, at Dodger Stadium, Fort Dodge.