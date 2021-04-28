TRACK
Woodbine Hummel Relays:
- Riverside took third with 68 points, just six back of West Harrison at the Hummel Relays Monday night in Woodbine.
The 4x800-meter relay of Drake Woods, Kaiden Hendricks, Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen was the Bulldogs’ winner, with a time of 8:52.05, a season best. AHSTW finished ninth with 27 points, with Jonas Rieder the Vikings’ best finish. He was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a 1:00.15 clocking.
Woodbine was the clear winner with 162 points, an astounding 92 ahead of West Harrison.
GOLF
Audubon vs. IKM-Manning:
- The Wolves swept the Wheelers in action on the links at M&M Golf Course near Manning. The boys fell 168-179, while the girls were beaten 215-223.
Aiden Alt, Jay Remsburg and Joey Schramm led the Wheelers, each carding 45s. For the girls, Sydney Beymer was runner-up medalist with a 47.
RVC Meet:
- In Round 3 of the round-robin Rolling Valley Conference meet, the boys’ standings saw CAM place third and Exira-EHK fourth at Shadow Valley Golf Course, Woodbine.
The Petersen brothers, Tyler and Trey, continue to lead the Spartans. Trey finished fourth with an 8-over 44, while Tyler had a 45 to place eighth. Also scoring for Exira-EHK: Aiden Potts with a 49, and Derrek Kommes with a 54.
Peyton Jessen paced CAM with a 46 to finish ninth. Logan Lawrence had a 47, Ethan Arp a 48 and Walker Gettler a 50 for the Cougars.
The girls were at Atlantic Golf & Country Club, and it was the Cougars who finished second with a 226, 18 back of Coon-Rapids Bayard. Mady McKee and Meredith Rich were the Cougars’ leaders, each with 53s; Reese Snyder had a 57 and Eva Steffensen a 63.
Exira-EHK’s Mollie Rasmussen had a 53 and Shay Burmeister a 59.
TENNIS
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 6, Audubon 0 (boys): Jake Lauritsen’s 8-5 loss to the Yellow Jackets’ Gavin Belt was the most competitive match of the day for the Wheelers in their contest Monday afternoon in Council Bluffs.