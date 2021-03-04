It’s a different format this year for the state archery tournament, but the archers at Atlantic High School are still on target for a big finish.
Under the new format meted out by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this year’s format will take place at schools across the state in a “virtual” format. Most sites will have three or four schools on weekends throughout the month of March, with coaches verifying a competing school’s scores.
Qualifying archers and teams will then submit their scores, and the results made public sometime around March 29, two days after the final shoots take place.
For Atlantic, they’ll take to the range this Saturday at Nodaway Valley High School in Greenfield. The Trojans and Wolverines will be joined by East Union of Afton, Orient-Macksburg. Shooting will start at 4 p.m. for the Atlantic archers.
Coach Clint Roland said he’s been pleased with the progress of his team this past winter.
“Both the middle and high school we hope will break the top 10 again this year,” said Roland. “Our program is looking good and the kids have been working through pandemic to do as well as they can.”
In the high school boys’ division, Cooper Jipsen has a season high of 293, putting him in a three-way tie for fifth place. Carter Smith is in a six-way tie for eighth on the leader board with 292, while Lee Houser rounds out the top 30 – he’s in a three-way tie for 29th – with a 288.
Halle Copeland is in the top 50 on the girls side as the Trojans’ top shooter, firing a season-best score of 282. Josie Colton (279), Jeanna Kramer (278) and Dayna Dreager (272) all have scores above 270.
In the middle school division, Conner Johnson’s season-best of 290 is also the state’s best score so far on the boys’ side. He’s 25 points ahead of teammate Hank Roberts. Mariah Hadley’s 283 ranks her 14th among middle school girls, Margaret McCurdy is just outside the top 30 with a season-best score of 276.
Rounding out the 24-person high school team are Zach Colton, Dylan Comes, Kyler Edie, Mallory Ericksen, Franchesca Gonzalez, Rio Johnson, Keegan Kemp, Lia Lillard, Alex Mata, Mary McCurdy, Kipp Namanny, Koby Namanny, Jasmyne Oasay-Waddell, Joseph Sonntag, Quincy Sorensen, Braden Spurr and Mikade Thompson.
Also competing in the middle school division are Andrew Derby, Mason Dougherty, Aubrey Graham, Carter Hadley, Michael Hocamp, Hailey Huffman, Lily Johnson, Hayden Kleen, Kaydee Pedersen, Grant Petty, Zander Pieken, Claire Schroder, Jake Sionton, Kaylee Stezel, Miraylie Stuart, Christian Thompson, Hadin Thompson, Rylie Vandevanter, Brady Wagner and Lily Willrich.