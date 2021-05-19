DES MOINES – If you want real competition between southwest Iowa athletes, the Iowa Class 1A state track meet is where to find it.
The News-Telegraph area has the top two athletes in the boys’ 400-meter hurdles, and five qualifiers for the girls’ discus. There’s lots more action, particularly between Audubon and CAM, in several of the events.
Each of the area’s five Class 1A schools – Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – have at least one athlete competing at this week’s state track meet, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Drake Stadium, Des Moines.
So without further ado, here’s what the local field looks like and who the top seeds are in their respective events:
THURSDAY
Boys’ shuttle hurdle relay:
- The first of three hurdles duels between Audubon and CAM starts here. CAM has the upper hand here, with Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas and Connor McKee, seeded fifth at 1:02.82. At No. 6: Audubon, timing at 1:03.23 along with Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen and senior twins Ethan and Joel Klocke. Belle Plaine is No. 1 at 1:01.42.
Girls’ 200-meter dash (preliminary):
- Audubon’s Abigail Zaiger and Riverside’s Lydia Erickson kick off things for area girls, Erickson 15th with a time of 27.52 and Zaiger 17th at 27.64. Rachel Fehr of West Bend-Mallard has the best time at 26.03.
Boys’ 200-meter dash (preliminary):
- CAM’s Lane Spieker has the No. 12-best time with 23.14. Fort Dodge St. Edmond’s Kase Baker is top-seeded at 22.53.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay:
- Riverside’s win at the West Harrison SQM, in 8:57.91, got them the No. 24 seed; the tea is of Drake Woods, Kaiden Hendricks, Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay:
- Audubon’s quartet of Mattie Nielsen, Grace Slater, Kodie Sporrer and Hannah Thygesen ranks sixth with a time of 10:18.74. State best comes from Earlham, at 10:02.25.
Boys’ 100-meter dash (preliminary):
- Multi-event qualifier Spieker is seeded 10th with a time of 11.48. Tops, in one of those events where just a couple hundredths of a second can mean the difference between a state championship opportunity and going home, is Beau Flander of English Valleys (based in the southern Iowa County town of North English) at 11.10; No. 24 comes in at 11.96.
Girls’ shuttle hurdle relay:
- Three teams made the field: Audubon is sixth at 1:11.13, Riverside 11th at 1:12.15 and CAM is 13th at 1:12.30. Belle Plaine has the best time at 1:08.17
Girls’ shot put:
- CAM senior Molly Venteicher, who placed sixth at the Drake Relays, is seeded fourth with a SQM-best 38’8.5” Cougar teammate Mallory Behnken threw 35’10” to earn the No. 19 seed. Audi Crooks of Algona Bishop Garrigan is the top seed at 43’2”.
Boys’ long jump:
- CAM Spieker could top off a very big day is among the favorites after logging the second-best SQM jump at 21’7.75”. Only Noah Adams of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn went longer at an SQM. Audubon’s Matthew Beisswenger is seeded 20th at 20’1.5”.
FRIDAY
Girls’ distance medley relay:
- Audubon’s foursome of Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen, has the fifth-best time at 4:24.38. That’s not too far behind Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction’s Class 1A-best 4:19.17.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles (preliminary):
- The second showdown between Audubon’s Smith and CAM’s McKee. McKee is seeded fourth with a time of 15.48, just five-hundredths of a second in front of No. 5 Smith. McKee’s teammate, Sam Foreman, is 21st with a time of 16.31. They’ll be gunning for Beau York of HLV (based in Victor), tops with a time of 15.07.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles (preliminary):
- CAM senior Jade Jackson is seeded 17th with a time of 16.85. Tops is Kelly Proesch of North Cedar of Stanwood at 15.29.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay:
- Audubon has the 14th-best time at 1:34.03, with the Klockes, Smith and Matthew Beisswenger. LeMars Gehlen is tops at 1:31.90.
Boys’ 400-meter hurdles:
- McKee and Smith logged the top two SQM times statewide in Class 1A, McKee at 55.44 and Smith at 55.91, both season bests. York, the kid from western Iowa County, at 56.07, will be their top challenger. Also qualifying is Audubon senior Joel Klocke, seeded ninth at 57.25.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay (preliminary):
- Riverside has the fifth-best SQM time of 52.42, with Erickson, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml and Emma Gordon, in at 52.42. Madrid’s 49.61 is Class 1A’s standard.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay (preliminary):
- Audubon – the Klocke boys, plus Beisswenger and Smith – has the eighth-best time at 44.93. Easton Valley, based in the eastern Iowa town of Preston (near Maquoketa) is No. 1 at 44.48.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay (preliminary):
- One of Audubon’s strongest relays, with Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen logging the third-best SQM time at 4:15.06. At 1.5 seconds faster by SQQM: West Monona of Onawa, with Algona Bishop Garrigan second at a half-second quicker.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay (preliminary):
- Riverside’s Woods, Bell, Liam Fagan and Mike Casson is seeded eighth with an SQM time of 3:32.93. CAM – with Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Ethan Follmann and Sam Foreman – has the 19th-best time at 3:35.20. Top-seeded Mount Ayr times out at 3:31.46.
Boys’ discus:
- CAM’s Cade Ticknor is seeded 17th with a SQM-best throw of 135’11”. Way out in front is prohibitive favorite Lane Pryor of Woodbine, at 179’11.75”; statewide, only Pella’s Kody Huisman has thrown farther than Pryor’s season best (of 185’0”), a non-SQM throw of 186’8”.
Girls’ discus:
- Five News-Telegraph area competitors made the cut. Elizabeth Zaiger, seeded seventh leads the area at 112’05. Then it’s CAM’s Behnken (10th, 110’07”), Griswold’s Paige Luft (14th, 108’3”), CAM’s Venteicher (19th, 104’11”) and Audubon’s Jaci Christensen (22nd, 103’9”). State best: Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan at 133’7”.
Boys’ high jump:
- Riverside’s Brogan Allensworth and Exira-EHK’s Tyler Kingery each recorded SQM heights of 5’10”, but both have jumped higher. Allensworth, a Drake Relays qualifier, has jumped 6’3” while Kingery cleared 6’1” at the Rolling Valley Conference meet. Tripoli’s Conner Piehl and Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer both marked 6’3”, tops in Class 1A.
Girls’ high jump:
- CAM’s Jackson is among several athletes with a jump of 4’10”. Topping the field is Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler, at 5’2”.
SATURDAY
In addition to whatever events make the cut from preliminary events, here’s events local fans will want to watch and cheer the athletes on:
Girls’ 800-meter run: Thygesen, the Audubon junior, could help start to wrap up a huge week for the Wheeler girls, seeded eighth with a time of 2:27.49. No. 1 is Jalyssa Blazek of Turkey Valley at 2:22.23.