BASEBALL
* Panorama 19, ACGC 5: The Panthers scored most of their runs in the beginning and at the end of this seven-inning contest, taking advantage of some shaky Charger pitching – 16 hits and 13 walks – in the win at Guthrie Center.
ACGC had 11 hits, two each from Brock Littler and Lucas Marsh, but couldn't piece them together enough to overcome eight first-inning Panther runs and eight more in the seventh.
* Logan-Magnolia 7, AHSTW 6: The Vikings were led by Blake Holst's 4-for-4 night at the plate with two doubles and two RBI. Brayden Lund added a double and two RBI in the loss, which saw the Vikings score a run in the bottom of the seventh before the Panthers held on.
"This was a back-and-forth game and we came up a little bit short," said coach Jason Holst. "I was really happy with our team making the routine plays on defense to keep us in the game. I think we showed ourselves we are improving on many of the little things."
* Audubon 7, IKM-Manning 4: Aiden Alt allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and four walks in the Wheelers' victory. Braden Wessell, Gavin Smith and Cooper Nielsen each had two RBIs, while Smith and Ethan Klocke had two singles each.
* CAM 14, Boyer Valley 4: The same day they bowed in the Iowa Class 1A state rankings at No. 10, the Cougars made a strong case they earned the ranking – and perhaps a better one next week – after both Colby Rich and Cade Ticknor hit home runs and drive in four runs each.
Rich pounded out his sixth homer of the year in the victory, which saw the Cougars score seven in the seventh inning to put the game away. Joe Kauffman, who went 4-for-5 at hte plate, struck out 11 while giving up just three hits.
* Fremont-Mills 9, Griswold: The Tigers and Knights were tied at 4-apiece, but the Knights' bats came alive in the sixth with a five-run surge. The Tigers had three runs in the top of the seventh but the hosts held on.
Sam Olson and Colton Turner had two hits each, while Zander Luft had four RBIs for the Tigers.
After several down seasons, the Tigers have generally been more competitive this season, with a large incoming freshman class looking to make a difference.
* Lenox 10, Riverside 9: The Bulldogs came as close to breaking a long losing streak as they ever have, leading 5-0 in the fourth inning before giving up eight runs in the fourth inning. The 'Dogs and Tigers were tied going into the seventh inning, when Lenox scored the winning run.
Ethan Reicks and Ed Vicek each had two hits, and Reicks and Kyler Rieken had two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
* ACGC 5, Panorama 3: After picking up wins over three Hawkeye Ten Conference opponents over the weekend, the Chargers are settling into a groove, picking up a West Central Activities Conference win over the Panthers Monday in Guthrie Center.
EmmaKay McClain retired the first eight batters, and helped her own cause by scoring a first-inning unearned run after reaching on a dropped fly ball to center. Mady Kelsey delivered the eventual RBI, and Mersadez Richter added a second RBI later in the inning.
The Chargers added runs in the third and fifth innings, and withstood a late Panorama rally to come away with the win.
* AHSTW 4, Logan-Magnolia 2: The Lady Vikes improved to 6-6 on the year after scoring two runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Kailey Jones, Natalie Hagadon, Grce Porter and Sienna Christian each had RBIs, while Jones pitched the seven-hitter in the victory.
* Audubon 13, IKM-Manning 1: The Wheelers took advantage of eight walks and plenty of Wolves errors to compensate for just five hits. Mattie Nielsen had a home run.
A five-run second inning broke the game open for the Wheelers, now 4-3 on the year after Kali Irlmeier struck out five and scattered five hits.
* Boyer Valley 6, CAM 1: Mallory Behnken and Jenna Platt each had three hits, while Helen Riker struck out seven in the loss.
* Griswold 5, Fremont-Mills 2: A hard-fought contest went to the Tigers, who remained unbeaten on the year in eight contests.
Fremont-Mills scored its only two runs in the first inning on a pair of walks, a single and a hit batter, but Tiger starter Karly Millikan settled down and held their hosts to three hits over the next six innings.
A pair of Knights errors set up a Millikan RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-apiece, then scored the decisive three runs in the seventh on a walk, a stolen base and back-to-back singles by Anna Kelley and Haylee Pennock.
* Lenox 2, Riverside 1: It was a pitchers' duel, with Lady 'Dawgs starter Kenna Ford striking out 10. However, Tigers' all-stater TJ Stoaks struck out 22. The Tigers scored the winning run int he bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly.