Salute Gymnastics got into the busy stretch of their season with the River City Classic in the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs Feb. 5-7, and the Omaha Invite in Papillion, Neb., Feb. 12-14.
“February is a very busy month for us with a meet every weekend. It is great seeing the improvement from our team week to week,” said Teresa Middents, Head Coach and Owner of Salute Gymnastics. “Many kids on our teem are competing in a new level this year and it’s amazing seeing them grow individually and as a team.”
River City Classic
Feb. 5-7 at Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs
Salute Top 5 Awards
Bronze Level
Meadow Dalby – 5th Place Vault (9.2), 3rd Place Beam (9.25), 3rd Place Floor (9.1)
Harper Gute – 3rd Place Beam (9.2)
Shelby Johnson – 2nd Place Vault (9.3), 1st Place Beam (9.25), 1st Place Floor (9.45), 1st Place All-around (36.75)
Maliaya Mich – 4th Place Vault (8.85),
Ella Stanerson – 4th Place Vault (8.6), 2nd Place Bars (9.1), 5th Place Beam (9.0)
Cambry Van Ert – 4th Place Beam (9.1), 4th Place Floor (9.2)
Amira Wilke – 3rd Place Vault (9.4), 5th Place Floor (9.3), 5th Place All-around (36.875)
Silver Level – 4th Place Team
Bella Brock – 5th Place Vault (9.25), 2nd Place Beam (9.5), 5th Place Floor (9.25), 3rd Place All-around (37.0)
Alaina Bruce – 4th Place Bars (8.7)
Madelynn Gaul – 2nd Place Floor (9.4), 4th Place All-around (37.0)
Kaitlyn Hickman - 4th Place Vault (9.3), 2nd Place Bars (9.25), 4th Place Beam (9.45)
Addison McDermott – 4th Place Beam (9.45), 5th Place Floor (9.2)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.3), 4th Place Floor (9.3)
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Beam (9.0)
Gold Level
Maggie Cohrs – 3rd Place Beam (9.075),
Nika Duhachek – 4th Place Beam (9.125)
Taylee Hagen – 4th Place Vault (8.95), 3rd Place Bars (8.75)
Carly Henderson – 1st Place Vault (9.45), 5th Place Floor (9.175)
Jordyn Myers – 1st Place Floor (9.45)
Ashlyn Pruitt – 3rd Place Floor (9.2)
Amber Rea – 5th Place Vault (8.875), 4th Place Floor (9.0)
Hope Schmadeke – 5th Place Bars (8.65), 5th Place Floor (8.8)
Platinum Level
Megan Birge – 4th Place Vault (8.925), 2nd Place Floor (9.325)
Allison Middents – 5th Place Vault (8.7), 5th Place Beam (9.025), 5th Place All-around (34.0)
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 2nd Place Beam (9.15)
Nicole Middents – 4th Place Beam (9.0), 3rd Place Floor (9.175)
Omaha Invitational
Feb. 12-14 at Papillion, Neb.
Bronze
Amira Wilke – 1st Place Vault (9.65), 2nd Place Bars (9.1), 2nd Place Beam (9.15), 3rd Place Floor (8.85), 2 Place All-around (36.75)
Meadow Dalby – 1st Place Vault (9.45), 1st Place Bars (8.9), 2nd Place Beam (8.95), 3rd Place Floor (8.75), 1st Place All-around (36.05)
Shelby Johnson – 3rd Place Vault (9.3), 3rd Place Bars (8.7), 1st Place Beam (8.8), 3rd Place Floor (9.0), 3rd Place All-around (35.8)
Harper Gute – 4th Place Vault (9.0), 1st Place Bars (9.0)
Brinley Knudsen – 4th Place Beam (8.6)
Cambry Van Ert – 1st Place Beam (9.15)
Maliaya Mich – 4th Place Vault (9.25), 3rd Place Bars (9.05), 3rd Place Beam (8.5), 3rd Place All-around (35.4)
Silver – 4th Place Team
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Vault (8.9), 3rd Place Bars (9.15), 4th Place Beam (8.7), 4th Place Bars (9.15), 4th Place All-around (35.9)
Madelynn Gaul – 5th Place Vault (9.0), 1st Place Bars (9.65), 4th Place Beam (8.8), 1st Place Floor (9.1), 1st Place All-around (36.55)
Addison McDermott – 4th Place Vault (9.05), 3rd Place Bars (9.35), 2nd Place Beam (9.0), 2nd Place Floor (9.05), 3rd Place All-around (36.45)
Kaitlyn Hickman – 5th Place Vault (9.0), 2nd Place Bars (9.5), 1st Place Floor (9.4), 1st Place Floor (9.15), 1st Place All-around (37.05)
Lilly Ford – 4th Place Vault (9.4), 4th Place Floor (8.8)
Callie Rudy – 5th Place Vault (9.0), 2nd Place Bars (9.4), 2nd Place Beam (9.2), 3rd Place Floor (9.15), 2nd Place All-around (36.75)
Alaina Bruce – 1st Place Vault (9.4), 3rd Place Beam (8.6), 4th Place Floor (8.9), 4th Place All-around (35.4)
Bella Brock – 1st Place Vault (9.3), 3rd Place Bars (9.45), 1st Place Beam (9.3), 3rd Place All-around (36.35)
Gold – 5th Place Team
Carly Henderson – 1st Place Vault (9.25), 3rd Place Floor (9.15)
Kayla Atkinson – 5th Place Beam (7.95)
Ashlyn Pruitt – 5th Place Floor (8.975)
Nika Duhachek – 5th Place Bars (9.2), 3rd Place Beam (9.225)
Kaylie Taylor – 5th Place Vault (8.8)
Taylee Hagen – 4th Place Vault (8.675), 3rd Place Beam (9.175), 4th Place All-around (35.8)
Amber Rea – 5th Place Bars (9.225), 5th Place Beam (8.975)
Elaina Kuipers – 4th Place Beam (8.875)
Ashlee King – 1st Place Bars (9.45), 4th Place Beam (8.95), 5th Place Floor (9.025), 4th Place All-around (35.875)
Jordyn Myers – 4th Place Vault (8.775), 4th Place Beam (9.0), 1st Place Floor (9.175), 4th Place All-around (35.95)
Platinum – 3rd Place Team
Megan Birge – 4th Place Vault (8.925), 2nd Place Beam (9.35), 2nd Place Floor (9.425)
Tia Duhachek – 5th Place Bars (8.15), 3rd Place Beam (8.975), 5th Place All-around (33.975)
Allison Middents – 3rd Place Vault (8.675), 2nd Place Beam (8.75), 5th Place Floor (8.975)
Sydney O’Neill – 5th Place Beam (8.65)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Vault (8.6), 4th Place Bars (8.2), 3rd Place Floor (9.025), 3rd Place All-around (34.375)
Diamond
Morgan Botos – 5th Place Vault (8.65), 4th Place Bars (8.575), 3rd Place Beam (9.225), 3rd Place Floor (9.0), 2nd Place All-around (35.45)
Nicole Middents – 4th Place Vault (8.7), 2nd Place Beam (9.325), 1st Place Floor (9.225)
Boys Level 4
Nolan Baucom – 2nd Place Parallel Bars (9.7), 5th Place High Bar (9.4)