BOYS – DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS 1A
Substate 1 – Remsen St. Marys 61, Newell-Fonda 41; LeMars Gehlen Catholic 86, Woodbury Central 56
Substate 2 – Lake Mills 63, Algona Bishop Garrigan 59; West Fork 83, Janesville 51.
Substate 3 – Gladbrook Reinbeck 41, Maquoketa Valley 40; South Winneshiek 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 49.
Substate 4 – Easton Valley 50, Wapello 48; New London 71, Springville 68.
Substate 5 – North Linn 53, Alburnett 46; Tama Meskwaki Settlement 64, Grundy Center 54.
Substate 6 – Montezuma 53, Keota 51; Mount Ayr 52, Moravia 51.
Substate 7 – Martensdale-St. Marys 49, Earlham 47; Tri-Center 53, Riverside 30.
Substate 8 – Des Moines Grand View Christian 73, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32; Council Bluffs St. Albert 62, West Harrison 48.
CLASS 2A
Substate 1 – OA-BCIG 44, East Sac County 34; Boyden-Hull 68, Orange City Unity Christian 48.
Substate 2 – Hull Western Christian 75, Rock Valley 49; Spirit Lake 65, Sioux Central 52.
Substate 3 – Aplington-Parkersbrug 57, Forest City 55; Denver 68, New Hampton 53.
Substate 4 – Dyersville Beckman 55, Waukon 49; West Branch 51; Anamosa 42.
Substate 5 – Camanche 67, Mid-Prairie 55; West Burlington 74, Pekin 59.
Substate 6 – Albia 58, Pella Christian 55; Des Moines Christian 59, PCM 43.
Substate 7 – Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Dike-New Hartford 52; South Central Calhoun 53, Roland-Story 50.
Substate 8 – Treynor 84, AHSTW 51; Van Meter 57, Panorama 55.
* * *
GIRLS – REGIONAL FINALS
CLASS 1A
Region 1 – Algona Bishop Garrigan 63, BCLUW 31.
Region 2 – Newell-Fonda 75, CAM 37.
Region 3 – Saint Ansgar 56, Turkey Valley 46.
Region 4 – Kingsley-Pierson 64, Council Bluffs St. Albert 44.
Region 5 – Springville 65, Burlington Notre Dame 57.
Region 6 – Montezuma 62, Collins-Maxwell 44.
Region 7 – MMCRU 53, Westwood Sloan 43.
Region 8 – Exira-EHK 66, Lenox 56.
CLASS 2A
Region 1 – Maquoketa Valley 43, Dyersville Beckman 37.
Region 2 – Grundy Center 51, Denver 44.
Region 3 – West Branch 62, Iowa City Regina 39.
Region 4 – North Linn 54, Bellevue 36.
Region 5 – Nodaway Valley 55, AHSTW 33.
Region 6 – Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock 30.
Region 7 – Rock Valley 40, Emmetsburg 22.
Region 8 – Treynor 40, Underwood 38.
CLASS 4A
Region 1 – Glenwood 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51.
Region 2 – Ballard 55, North Polk 35.
Region 3 – Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Creston 28.
Region 4 – North Scott 69, Fairfield 41.
Region 5 – Central DeWitt 46, Marion 35.
Region 6 – Dubuque Wahlert 52, Waverly-Shell Rock 46.
Region 7 – Bondurant-Farrar 47, Grinnell 42.
Region 8 – Harlan 52, Denison-Schleswig 43.
CLASS 5A
Region 1 – Waukee 78, Ankeny 57.
Region 2 – Johnston 84, Indianola 61.
Region 3 – Waterloo West 64, Iowa City High 51.
Region 4 – Southeast Polk 54, Sioux City East 25.
Region 5 – Ankeny Centennial 44, Des Moines Roosevelt 42.
Region 6 – Iowa City West 69, Davenport North 54.
Region 7 – Cedar Falls 58, West Des Moines Valley 49.
Region 8 – West Des Moines Dowling 44, Cedar Rapids Washington 42.