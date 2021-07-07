Atlantic drew the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 tournament and will face Winterset for its first-round game.
The game will be Friday, July 16, at Winterset. The Huskies, who drew the No 2 seed, were 15-10 as of Wednesday, compared to Atlantic's 12-12 record.
The winner advances to the substate semifinals Monday, taking on either No. 3 Denison-Schleswig or No. 6 Carroll.
In the other half of the bracket, top-seeded Gilbert takes on eighth-seeded Greene County while Glenwood and Harlan will battle in the 4-5 game at Glenwood.
The Substate 8 championship will be Wednedsay, July 21, at a site to be determined.