SHENANDOAH – Four-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
That’s what the Atlantic boys’ golf team are, following one of the team’s best rounds of golf this season.
On the heels of a 10th-place finish in a strong field at the Carroll Kuemper tournament over the weekend, the Trojans – with the help of medalist Drey Newell – rebounded for a nice victory in the 11-team tournament.
Newell joins Trojan girls’ golf legends Brooke and Baylee as championship-level golfers with a sensational round of 73 to help lead the Trojans to the 322-327 win over runner-up Council Bluffs Lewis Central. Kuemper was third with a 330.
“It was the first decent day and weather that we have had this year,” said coach Ed Den Beste. “It was great to see Drey have his best round this year, and 73 is a great score. He will be my first individual medalist this year.
Lane Nelson had an 80 and came in seventh, while Braden Smith fired an 81 to finish 10th. Both are second-team all-conference to Newell headlining the first team.
Cruz Weaver took fourth for the Trojans with an 88 to round out the scoring. Also firing an 88 was Garrett McLaren, while Roth Den Beste had a 99.
“Braden shot OK. He had a good front but didn’t finish well. Lane also had a good round but didn’t finish the last couple of holes well,” said coach Den Beste. “Garrett started strong but had a rough patch and didn’t recover. Cruz shot his best round of the year, and it was good to see him in the top 4. Roth had a stretch of 4 holes that got him. However, good to see him finish in the 90s.”
Hawkeye Ten Conference
boys’ golf meet
Monday, May 10, at the American Legion Golf Course, Shenandoah
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 322, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 327, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 330, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert 340, 5. (tie). Creston and Glenwood 352, 7. Clarinda 360, 8. Harlan 362, 9. Shenandoah 397, 10. Red Oak 416. No team score: Denison-Schleswig.
Medalist: Drey Newell (Atl) 73.
Individual results: Newell 73, Lane Nelson 80, Braden Smith 81, Cruz Weaver 88, Garrett McLaren 88, Roth Den Beste 99.