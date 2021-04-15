AVOCA – It was a hat trick powered by a trio of assists that powered Riverside by AHSTW Thursday night in Avoca.
Rhett Bentley had the three goals, and Caden Manzer had three assists as the Bulldogs picked up a 4-1 win over the Vikings in a Western Iowa Conference soccer match.
“We had four to five passes in a row and we played a lot better (than the season-opening win earlier in the week),” noted coach Rick Ryun. “We kocked the ball down better and our communication and defense was solid. We still didn’t have Brogan Allensworth, so we’re missing that midfielder, but we played really well.”
Ayden Salias had the other goal for the Bulldogs, who led 1-0 at halftime. The Vikings got their only goal about midway through the second half to cut into the Bulldogs’ 3-0 lead.
Eli Ryun had six saves for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0. They travel tonight to Atlantic to take on the Trojans at the Trojan Bowl.
The Bulldog win salvaged a split on the night for Riverside. In the girls’ game, AHSTW picked up their first win of the year with a 5-0 shutout of the Bulldogs. No information was available on that game.