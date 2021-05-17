Mother Nature spared the Adams County Speedway on Saturday night as a season high 123 cars filled the pit area, highlighted by 29 Malvern Bank Super Late Models (MBSLMR) chasing a $3,000 pay day.
The night opened with the O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Modifieds, and it didn’t take long for Bedford’s Tommy Hensley to take control from his outside front row starting position. Hensley was making his first ACS start of the season and wired the field in the caution free 15 lap main event to score his first career feature victory. Shawn Kralick worked his way through traffic to reel in Hensley late in the going but had to settle for second at the line, while ACS point leader Jerod Weston finished in third. Evan Davis scored his best finish of the year in fourth and Cody Werner rounded out the top five.
The late models would hit the track for their 30 lap main event with Todd Cooney and Brian Kosiski sharing the front row. It didn’t take long for series point leader Tad Pospisil from Norfolk, NE to move to the top spot, taking the lead from Cooney on lap three. Pospisil quickly distanced himself from the field until the caution flag waved for the first time with just three laps to go for a slowing Josh Leonard. One lap later the caution would wave yet again, this time for the 62 of Justin Zeitner. Finally, back under the green, Pospisil would finish off the field to collect the $3,000 pay day. Andrew Kosiski collected runner up honors just ahead of last year’s winner Kyle Berck. Former ACS track champion Bill Leighton finished in fourth, while Ben Schaller completed the top five.
In the Northland Oil Stock Cars, Buck Schafroth proved to be the dominate car, charging from tenth on the grid to claim his second victory of the season. A small rain shower slowed the event with two laps to go, but drivers and track crew were able to keep from losing the race track and finished the final two laps under green. Todd Van Eaton finished in second while Steve Churchill of Creston snagged third in his first start of the season. Brad Derry and Todd Fisher finished out the top five.
The Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks, with a 26 car starting field, put on one of the best shows of the night. It looked like Partick Pellman was set to score his first ACS win of the year, until a late caution bunched up the field. Matt McAtee had been moving forward from his eighth starting spot and took the lead late in the going to collect his second ACS win of 2021, with Pellman holding on for second. Adam Hensel and Luke Ramsey each advanced eight positions to finish third and fourth respectively, while Ryan Sutter finished in fifth.
In the Poet Biorefining Modifieds, Brad Bergren was making his first start of the season and took control from his pole position, leading the eighteen lap feature flag to flag to score the win. Point leader Randy Foote would continue his strong season finishing in second, Jeff James in third, while Tony Hardisty and Jeff Wiggins completed the top five at the line.
The Liberty Realty Compact feature was postponed, setting up double features next Saturday.
Next Saturday, regular action of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will continue as ACS will honor the 2020 Northland Oil Stock cars in a Championship ceremony at intermission. Gates will open at 5 p.m., Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m., and racing at 7 p.m.
O’Reilly Auto B-Mods
Finish/Start/Car #/Driver/Pos. Gained
1 2 8TTB Tommy Hensley Bedford, IA 1
2 5 0 Shawn Kralik Creston, IA 3
3 9 86J Jerod Weston Red Oak, IA 6
4 3 78 Evan Davis Corning, IA -1
5 7 21 Cody Werner Clearfield, IA 2
6 10 6B Daniel Baudler Fontanelle, IA 4
7 4 62 Rick Barton Riverton, IA -3
8 8 16A Bryce Allen Stanton, IA -
9 18 98 Bret Sheppard Malvern, IA 9
10 6 20 Kirk McKay Prescott, IA -4
11 1 88 Hayden Johnston Nodaway, IA -10
12 13 11W Alan Worth Prescott, IA 1
13 11 15B Randall Bix Maryville, MO -2
14 12 66 Nathan Buchanan Osceola, IA -2
15 17 37 Tyler Fudge Corning, IA 2
16 15 87X steven biggerstaff Red Oak, IA -1
17 14 09 Kenny Darnold Jr Glenwood, IA -3
DNS 16 32 Dillon Carlisle
Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series
Finish/Start/Car #/Driver/Pos. Gained
1 3 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE 2
2 4 53 Andrew Kosiski Lavista, NE 2
3 5 14 Kyle Berck Marquette, NE 2
4 7 24 Bill Leighton Lavista, NE 3
5 10 98 Ben Schaller Omaha, NE 5
6 1 30 Todd Cooney Des Moines, IA -5
7 14 4 JC Wyman Griswold, IA 7
8 2 52 Brian Kosiski Papillion, NE -6
9 17 99 Jesse Sobbing Malvern, IA 8
10 19 22C Charlie McKenna Ames, IA 9
11 18 62 Justin Zeitner Malvern, IA 7
12 9 1X Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO -3
13 13 33 Paul Glendenning Mount Ayr, IA -
14 15 76 Zach Zeitner Bellevue, NE 1
15 6 32C Chad Holladay Muscatine, IA -9
16 21 15C Curt Schroeder Newton, IA 5
17 22 45 Dan Battaglia Gretna, NE 5
18 8 25 Brad Perdue Council Bluffs, IA -10
19 11 85 Josh Leonard Gibbon, NE -8
20 16 26JR Corey Zeitner Omaha, NE -4
21 12 1 Jake Neal Omaha, NE -9
22 20 82 Robbie Andersen Omaha, NE -2
Northland Oil Stock Cars
Finish/Start/Car #/Driver/Pos. Gained
1 10 92 Buck Schafroth Orient, IA 9
2 9 V31 Todd VanEaton Orient, IA 7
3 7 55 Steve Churchill Creston, IA 4
4 8 37D Brad Derry Bedford, IA 4
5 2 44 Todd Fisher Des Moines, IA -3
6 1 96 Jason Rold Avoca, IA -5
7 13 69 Matt Avila Prescott, IA 6
8 6 31 Nick Woodard Corning, IA -2
9 11 20 Lance Swartz Corning, IA 2
10 3 20X Todd Owens College Springs, IA -7
11 14 20C Connor Owens College Springs, IA 3
12 4 30 Andy Davison Clarinda, IA -8
13 5 77 Glen Hoyt Creston, IA -8
14 12 42 David Nail JR Corning, IA -2
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
Finish/Start/Car #/Driver/Pos. Gained
1 9 72 Matthew McAtee Elkhart, IA 8
2 2 71 Patrick Pellman Earlham, IA -
3 11 7H Adam Hensel Atlantic, IA 8
4 12 17 Luke Ramsey Bedford, IA 8
5 5 79 Ryan Sutter Rock Port, MO -
6 19 7 Tom Myers Glenwood, IA 13
7 10 4 Jeremy Purdy Bedford, IA 3
8 4 38H Matthew Hudson Mount Ayr, IA -4
9 3 22 Tanner Dixon Nodaway, IA -6
10 15 95 Jerid Lund Orient, IA 5
11 1 20 Jeremy Auten Clarinda, IA -10
12 18 22H Eric Hensley Mount Ayr, IA 6
13 13 40X David Weeda Mount Ayr, IA -
14 8 11F Colton Garside Greenfield, IA -6
15 16 9 Brit Pellman Creston, IA 1
16 17 16 Buddy Haidsiak Bedford, IA 1
17 6 44 Ed Swanson Braddyville, IA -11
18 20 52 Jerry Richards Creston, IA 2
19 22 12G Jeremy Ribbey Clarinda, IA 3
20 21 21 Bennett Johnson Red Oak, IA 1
21 14 104 Chris Bates Anita, IA -7
22 7 35 Blake Henry Indianola, IA -15
23 23 8 Jesse Young Bedford, IA -
24 25 5 Derek Myers Glenwood, IA 1
25 24 7K Bobby Key Corning, IA -1
26 26 29 Anthony Fletchall Grant City, MO -
Poet Biorefining Modifieds
Finish/Start/Car #/Driver/Pos. Gained
1 1 38X Brad Bergren Red Oak, IA -
2 8 37 Randy Foote Stanton, IA 6
3 7 71 Jeff James Stanton, IA 4
4 10 0 Tony Hardisty Corning, IA 6
5 12 36T Jeff Wiggins Greenfield, IA 7
6 4 85 Brandon Leonard Gibbon, NE -2
7 5 3C Andrew Clark Braddyville, IA -2
8 2 38 Craig Garner Clarinda, IA -6
9 11 29 Monte Most Council Bluffs, IA 2
10 6 3 Doug Burgess Villisca, IA -4
11 15 13F Troy Fudge Corning, IA 4
12 9 70 Jesse Dennis Corning, IA -3
13 3 10J Josh Cooper Prescott, IA -10
14 13 32 Dave Carlisle Creston, IA -1
DNS 14 4 Rod Sprague Creston, IA -