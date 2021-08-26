Could this be the year?
Could this be the year both ACGC and Riverside have landmark seasons and make deep playoff runs, ones that end in Cedar Falls?
Will this be the year Audubon returns to the UNI-Dome, after being knocked out in the playoff quarterfinals?
And might this be the year AHSTW and Exira-EHK returns to its vintage playoff form?
ACGC
Fourteen returning letterwinners form the nucleus of the Chargers, who went 4-5 a year ago and won a playoff game in a pandemic-altered 2020 season. The pieces are in place, however, for what could be a historic season.
“We have lots of depth this year,” said coach Cody Matthewson, who has 15 seniors in what will be his first four-year class. “I’ve been coaching these guys since they were freshman. We have a very high ceiling, but have a lot to prove yet. We haven’t accomplished anything.”
Senior Brock Littler returns as quarterback. He was the top playmaker in Iowa Class 1A District 8 a year ago, directing the run-based team that was roughly 85-15 run-to-pass. He was mainly a director, but still had 645 total yards, including 349 yards passing that resulted in two touchdowns through the air and four on the ground.
Seniors Gavin Corneilson (918 yards, 14 TD) and Charlie Crawford (655 yards, 5 TD) figure to be the bulk of the run-based offense, while senior Reid Rummelhart (180 yards, 2 TDs) could add another dimension. Crawford adds 144 yards receiving and a touchdown to his total.
Figure on senior Cayden Jensen to quarterback the defense, with his team-high 48.5 tackles a year ago, including 4.5 for losses and a quarterback sack. The Chargers forced nine turnovers last year, with Crawford having two fumbles and junior Austin Kunkle contributing a 54-yard scoop-and-score. Sophomore Payton Jacobe had eight tackles for losses and two quarterback sacks.
Victor Gonzalez and Jacobe will be strong linemen and will be counted on to lead the strength up front.
ACGC is in Iowa Class 1A District 7, where Van Meter reached the state championship game, bowing to a Cooper DeJean-led OA-BCIG. Interstate 35 of Truro, Nodaway Valley, Panorama and West Central Valley round out the district.
The Chargers open the season Friday vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
AHSTW
The Vikings will be looking to rebound from a 2-3 season, one that was impacted deeply by the pandemic where three games were cancelled.
Third-year coach GG Harris said he’s pleased that numbers are back to where they were at the height of the Vikings’ previous success, with at least 10 athletes per grade.
“We have a lot of young men that can play multiple positions and create competitive practices,” said Harris. “We have a lot of young men that know the game, know how to compete, are willing to learn and grow and do whatever is best for the team to out the team in the best position to win games.”
Junior Kyle Sternberg understudied the now-graduated Blake Holst at quarterback a year ago, but will see a greatly increased responsibility. He’s got experience to help him, with senior Denver Pauley having 617 yards and six touchdowns in just five games. Senior Garrison Gettler, and juniors Aidan Martin and Kolby Weihs will add much needed depth, said Harris.
Back to man the front lines are two-way player Jaicob Madsen, plus on offense Jordan Ratzlaff and Brayden Lund, and defensive players Quintin Martin, Logan Heller and Ethen Gubbels, with Lund and Razlaff at defensive ends.
Seniors Raydden Grobe and Blake Tuma are the likely go-to wide receivers for Sternberg, with Grobe having 415 yards receiving and four touchdowns and Tuma 179 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Cole Scheffler is the only other Viking who had a touchdown last year.
Defensively, Pauley had a team-high 34.5 tackles, seven which went for losses, while junior lineman Brayden Lund had three quarterback sacks. Nick Denning had two turnovers, a fumble recovery and an interception, as the Vikings return all but one of their forced turnovers from a year ago.
Lots of names are back offensively, with Lund and Ratzlaff at the ends, Pauley, Gettler, Martin and Weihs at linebacker, and Grobe, Jace Peterson, Scheffler, Sternberg, Tuma and Denning all back at backs. Indeed, it could be the defense that carry this team as the offense finds its footing.
Grobe averaged 44.3 yards per punt in 12 attempts.
Five teams from last year’s Iowa Class A District 9 make up the new District 7, with Mount Ayr dropping from Class 1A and Earlham returning to this western Iowa-leaning district.
The race could be wide open, believes Harris.
“Everyone has their niche and I think we have some really good coaches, so you have to show up each night,” he said. “I will say whoever is able to get better each week, stay healthy and have individuals step-up and separate themselves as well as their team will be the top or front runners in our district.”
The Vikings open the year Friday at IKM-Manning.
AUDUBON
Virtually all of the pieces are in place for Audubon to make another deep post-season run – a year removed from being knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinal round by eventual champion Remsen St. Mary’s – one that could end with a mighty impressive trophy.
Just two seniors were on last year’s team, but they were major players in the Wheelers’ recent run of success: twins Ethan and Joel Klocke. Both were among the stat leaders in receiving, combining for 24 total touchdowns, two thirds of those receiving.
Quarterback Gavin Smith, a senior, is one of the area’s most dynamic quarterbacks and is expected to create quite a dilemma for opposing teams. With a rating of 170.2, he returns 2,366 total yards – 1,002 passing, 1,359 rushing and seven receiving – so it’ll be tough to know what he’ll do on any given play.
With the departure of the Klocke twins (706 combined yards), the next top targets could be Braden Wessel (198 yards, two touchdowns), Garrett Christensen (126 yards, two touchdowns) and Matthew Beisswenger (112 yards, two touchdowns), so the passing game is far from bare.
Besides Smith, Wessel will probably be the next biggest threat on the ground with 111 yards and two touchdowns; nobody else has more than 68 yards rushing, so a third threat will have to come from a group that includes juniors Carson Bauer, Collin Bauer, Garrett Christensen and Jay Remsburg, and sophomore Evan Alt.
A big offensive line, one that’s well experienced to boot, should help Smtih out, with seniors Joey Schramm and Alex Foran, and junior Cooper Nielsen anchoring the front line.
Defensively, the Klocke boys led in several key tackling categories, combing for 86 total tackles and nine tackles for losses. However, Schramm had 4.5 quarterback sacks and a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss among his 35 total tackles, while Carson Bauer had 3.5 sacks. Senior Rylan Hansen had three fumble recoveries, while Smith had four interceptions with one being a pick-six.
Schramm should get some help defensively from guys such as juniors Cooper Nielsen, Christensen and Gavin Larsen.
Top newcomers listed by Birks are a trio of seniors: Carter Andreasen at running back and linebacker, Brandon Jensen at defensive back, and Jordan Schrader as a lineman.
Matthew Beisswenger was good on 57-of-68 PAT attempts and averaged 34.7 yards per punt.
District 10 is the Wheelers’ home this year, one that has two other perennial powers: CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard. All three teams are expected to compete for the district title.
EXIRA-EHK
Last year was sort of an anomaly for Exira-EHK’s football program.
Typically one of the most competitive, if not successful eight-man programs in southwestern Iowa, the Spartans failed to win a game for the first time in school history. Impacts from the pandemic didn’t help either.
The skid should end this year, as the Spartans graduated just three players and key skill players return from a year ago. It’ll be up to how some newcomers and those who had some statistics step up.
Junior Trey Petersen, a returning first-team all-district player, split time under center with his brother, now-graduated Tyler, and the two combined for 1,506 yards passing and 481 yards rushing, with a total of 18 touchdowns. Trey accounted for about half of the passing statistics and was guilty of just one interception, while churning up 400 of the rushing yards.
When Tyler was the quarterback, he often threw to Trey, who accounted for 410 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. It appears Trey is in line to take the quarterback’s position, and if that indeed is the case, he’ll have at least one capable target in senior Tyler Kingery, who had 20 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Developing a second option will be a key, as senior Dane Paulsen is the only other Spartan who has more than 100 yards receiving with 144 and two touchdowns. The running game will also be seeking a second option, as Kingery is second in returning yardage on the ground with 41 and no touchdowns.
Defensively, Trey Petersen leads the way with 42 total tackles, including 25 solos and three for losses. Junior Easton Nelson (22 tackles, 4 TFL), sophomore Jameson Killworth (19.5 tackles), and Kingery (17 tackles, three forced turnovers) are among the tackle leaders back.
Trey Petersen has the most punts returning, averaging just under 30 yards per kick.
The Spartans – this year in District 10 – will open the season Friday, Aug. 27, at Griswold.
RIVERSIDE
This was the team that was on the cusp of greatness a year ago. For the first time in 19 years, the Bulldogs reached the “round of 16,” falling to eventual quarterfinalist Logan-Magnolia.
Coach Darrell Frain listed his quarterback and running back positions as major strengths, and said that the offensive and defensive lines were the main concerns.
Arguably, offense is a big strength, and it all starts with Austin Kremkowski. Returning for his third go-around under center, the Bulldog senior had 2,065 total yards – 1,575 passing and 490 rushing – and figured in some way on 18 touchdowns.
Two key players helped Kremknowski: senior running back Rhett Bentley, who last year had 1,023 yars rushing and eight touchdowns; and tight end Brogan Allensworth, a senior who had 473 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Bentley added 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Jace Rose had 142 through catches.
The top four tacklers from a year ago are graduated, with Bentley’s 22.5 tackles, with 6.5 going for losses, the best that’s back. Junior Nathan Messerschmidt had two quarterback sacks while junior JJ Wilson had two fumble recoveries, and Rose and Kremkowski each having two interceptions back. Senior linebacker Nolan Moore and junior defensive back Ayden Salais should, along with Rose, help get the defense on good footing.
The Bulldogs, competing in a tough Class A District 8 open the season at home with a Friday game vs. Red Oak. Frain listed Council Bluffs St. Albert, Earlham and Mount Ayr as the top teams in the district.