ATLANTIC – It wasn't quite the weekend tournament the Atlantic boys' soccer team was hoping for.
The Trojans dropped both games of their own Invitational Saturday at the Trojan Bowl. They fell 5-0 to Underwood in the semifinal contest, then was edged 2-1 in the consolation matchup against Logan-Magnolia.
Beau Dickerson picked up the lone goal of the day, and it came against Lo-Ma. At the 26-minute mark, he was attempting to jar the ball loose from the goalkeeper when the official called an infraction against the goalie for being on top of Dickerson.
Dickerson then kicked in the penalty kick with ease, tying the game at 1-1.
In the opening game against the Eagles, the Trojans gave up a pair of goals by Evan Honan and three others scored in the shutout. Underwood went on to win the tournament, 2-1 over West Central Valley in penalty kicks.
The Trojans, who fell to 1-5 on the year, will host Glenwood today as the Hawkeye Ten Conference schedule begins.