ATLANTIC – The Atlantic boys golf team placed three team members in the top 10 en route to a three-stroke victory over ADM to cap the title at their own invitational on a chilly, windy Tuesday afternoon at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Lane Nelson was runner-up medalist with a 77, while Braden Smith came in fourth with a 78. Garrett McLaren rounded out the top 10 with an 80.
Drey Newell was the final Trojan contributing to the scoring cause with an 83.
GIRLS 8TH AT HEFLIN INVITE
Also Tuesday, Atlantic girls’ finished eighth out of 11 scoring teams at the girls’ portion of the invitational, named for Betty Heflin and conducted this year at Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
The result comes on the heels of their best performance of the season, a runner-up finish at a very tough Kuemper Catholic Invitational Saturday in Carroll.
Regarding Tuesday’s meet, coach Kathy Hobson said that her team shot close to what their results have been against some very tough competition. However, the upper-division finish didn’t materialize.
“For several, our mental preparedness wasn’t there,” said Hobson. “We couldn’t shake the errant shots so they compounded rather than forgetting about them and moving on. The nature of the game was the real winner.”
Abby Muller played up a couple of positions and stayed just as consistent with her game, Hobson said. She noted that her assistant, Marty Hobson, “loves to look at stats and not a surprise, to date, she has made the biggest gain of any — decreasing her stroke count by 2.58.”
The Trojans were led by Roni Hook, who shot a 100. Belle Berg was at 107, as was Muller, while Abby Smith finished the scoring with a 111.
Atlantic Trojan Boys Invitational
Tuesday, May 4, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 318, 2. ADM 321, 3. Carroll Kuemper 329, 4. Winterset 331, 5. Creston 341, 6. Clarinda 353, 7. Ballard 354, 8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 354, 9. Glenwood 360, 10. Harlan 372, 11. Denison-Schleswig 374, 12. Red Oak 400, 13. Shenandoah 405.
Top 12: 1. Easton Korell (ADM) 76, 2. Lane Nelson (Atl) 77, 3. Colby Burg (Cre) 77, 4. Braden Smith (Atl) 78, 5. Finn Garton (ADM) 79, 6. Jordan Greenwood (LC) 79, 7. Maverick Schwabe (CK) 80, 8. Maddux Weeks (Win) 80, 9. Jack Tiefenthaler (CK) 80, 10. Garrett McLaren (Atl) 80, 11. Sam Hlas (ADM) 82, 12. Brady Kruger (B) 82.
Atlantic results: Nelson 77, Smith 78, McLaren 80, Drey Newell 83, Cruz Weaver 92, Roth Den Beste 102.
* * *
Betty Heflin Invitational
Tuesday, May 4, at Atlantic Golf & Country Club, Atlantic
Team scores: 1. Carroll 364, 2. Creston 380, 3 ADM 384, 4. Shenandoah 396, 5. Winterset 410, 6. Denison-Schleswig 418, 7. Glenwood 422, 8. Atlantic 425, 9. Harlan 432, 10. Clarinda 452, 11. Red Oak 525.
Medalist: Rylie Driskell (Cre) 79. Runner-up: Laura Sweeney (Car) 84.
Atlantic results: Roni Hook 100, Belle Berg 107, Abby Muller 107, Abby Smith 111, Lexi Noelck 116, Reagan Leonard 118.