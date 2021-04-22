DES MOINES – Thursday was certainly one of the busiest days in the life of Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker.
He was already scheduled to compete at the Carroll Invitational in the evening, probably taking it somewhat easy in the 4x400-meter relay.
The question is, how will he encore for the Trojan boys' track team, especially after an exciting runner-up finish in one of his signature events at one of the state's signature track events?
That remained to be seen going into the event, but as he and his mother (and coach) Abby Becker traveled from the Drake Relays to Carroll – after getting a bite to eat – there was a lot of time to celebrate, and reflect on a lifetime best 1:56.51 showing in the 800-meter run Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
Becker, who came in strong in the second half of the race, came in just one-half second behind event champion Aniey Akok of Ames.
"It's definitely one of my highlights," said Becker, who came to Drake seeded 14th with a time of 1:59.97. "I was just happy to get out there and run that well and I think it's definitely something that I can keep building on as we move on to conference and districts and then state."
It was also applying lessons learned during a very eventful cross country season, where he finished seventh at the Iowa Class 3A state meet. He stayed back in the middle of the pack the early going of the race and by the second and final lap, he began to kick up his run into high gear.
"That was kind of my plan from the beginning, to chill out the first lap and let things shake out and so I wanted to sit in the middle of the pack," he said. "I did that well. With about 300-meters left is when I was able to kick."
Coach Becker said the race strategy at Drake was very much the same the rest of the season: Run mid-pack early and then make the move late.
"He came ranked lower but we told him he had nothing to lose and to go for it," she said. "What more could you ask for. It'd be awesome for him to get back here in a couple of weeks and have his team with him."
Plan now for the super senior?
"Just to keep working and keep grinding and be there for my team," said Becker.
CAM DUO MEDALS
Overall, it was a great day for News-Telegraph area athletes, with three of the six qualifiers placing in the top eight and taking home medals.
To wit: The first time ever at the Drake Relays for CAM proved to be a pretty good experience for Cougar seniors Connor McKee and Molly Venteicher.
Venteicher matched her seed by throwing 38'7" in the girls' shot put, placing her sixth. McKee, meantime, matched his Drake-qualifying time of 56.11 in the boys' 400-meter hurdles to take eighth.
"She was more calm than I thought she'd be," said coach Luke Symonds of Venteicher's performance. "She'd been here before and was a little more at ease coming in here. She was consistent with all her throws.
"She'll be champing at the bit to get back here in the shot maybe we can add the discus for her as well."
Venteicher said she was happy to place.
"How much power I have and everything," she said of her success. "Just keep getting better and better."
McKee happened to match his season-best time with his finish, in a race where there were two area athletes. Audubon junior Gavin Smith was 11th with a time of 56.55.
"He got into a little trouble with the seventh hurdle there, he switched lead legs the seventh or eighth hurdle and I think that kind of messed up his rhythm a little bit," said Wheeler boys' track coach Monte Riebhoff. "But overall he ran a nice race.
"We're still early in the season as far as I'm concerned and his times will continue to get better," he continued. "Anytime you run down here at Drake it's an honor and it was a fun time to watch him race in beautiful weather."
HIGH JUMP
Two other area athletes competed in the high jump.
On the girls' side, ACGC junior Chloe Largent cleared the opening height of 4'11.75" but did not advance any further and placed 11th. Riverside's Brogan Allensworth did not clear the opening height of 6'1" on the boys' side.